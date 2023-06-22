Can You Register Stalhorse in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? Answered

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Stalhorses are unique skeleton horses you can encounter in certain areas in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. They’re commonly found in the Depths and can be mounted like a regular horse. Their distinctive appearances will certainly make many players want to keep them, but is it even possible? If you want to know the answer, then you must continue reading this guide to find out!

Zelda: TOTK Registering Stalhorse

Unfortunately, you cannot register a Stalhorse in a stable. If you speak to a stable owner while riding the horse, they will tell you they cannot accept such a creature because it might try eating other horses.

Another reason you cannot own a Stalhorse is that this animal will disappear when the sun comes out. If it’s not obvious already, Stalhorses are similar to other monsters that come out at night. They can only exist at night and will despawn when the clock hits 5 AM.

If you try riding a Stalhorse until daytime, the animal will disappear underneath you and leave you sprawling on the ground. However, this does not make Stalhorses useless because they are very good mounts for exploring the Depths.

Since you cannot bring a regular horse into the underground area, you can try finding a Stalhorse that can carry you across the Gloom corrupted ground. You may also sometimes discover Stalkoblins riding Stalhorses during your journey, and you can claim the mounts after killing their riders.

Although you cannot register a Stalhorse in Tears of the Kingdom, you can still obtain other great mounts in the game. For example, you can acquire the shiny Golden Horse that Princess Zelda owns by visiting the Snowfield Stable in Tabantha Tundra!

