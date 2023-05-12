Can You Change Difficulty in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? Answered

Image via Nintendo

When it comes to video games, are you up for more of a challenge? Or do you prefer a relatively stress-free experience while letting the story take center stage? In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, it can be pretty easy to get lost. Avoid those pitfalls, and enemies may still be lurking where you least suspect them. During the more trying times, difficulty settings can be a lifesaver. But can you change difficulty in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? That’s what we’re here to answer.

Changing Difficulty in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Explained

Perhaps unfortunately, players cannot change the difficulty in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. While there are camera and control options to tinker with, the difficulty is universal. For those familiar with Zelda games, this will be seen as more of the same. As for the newcomers, let this be a lesson in patience. There is plenty to explore throughout the course of Tears of the Kingdom. Instead of making yourself feel as though you’re banging your head against a wall, you might as well try to enjoy what the massive world has to offer.

That’s everything you need to know about whether or not players can change difficulty in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Don’t let that stop you from enjoying what else this game has to offer, though. From guides and features to every update in between, Twinfinite has everything you could want in order to make your Tears of the Kingdom experience an enjoyable one.

Related Posts