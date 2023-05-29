Bamitok Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The Bamitok Shrine is one of the more involved shrines in Zelda: TOTK. Getting to it is quite the hike, taking you straight through bokoblin-infested territory. On top of that, you’ll be spelunking through a long cave system, home to several Like Like. Get your elixirs and combat gear ready for the road ahead. Here’s everything you need to know on how to solve the Bamitok Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Bamitok Shrine Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Your journey in Zelda: TOTK should ideally start at the Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower. From the height of your launch, you can make a beeline to the Mount Dunsel Cave by paragliding. You’ll be able to avoid the bokoblins entirely, too.

If you don’t have access to the tower, the Sifumim Shrine is the second best option. When you make it to the marked location, the cave’s entrance may not be immediately apparent. Look into the nearby pond and you should see the mouth of the cave sticking out.

And here’s where you’ll need to be prepared. Several Like Like have made the cave their home. In fact, the first room you come to has two electric Like Like, which can be a pain to deal with. Kill them off for some sweet loot.

Now, with the Like Like defeated, you’ll have two paths: left or right. Both are blocked off by branches, which you can clear with fire or a sharp weapon. I suggest taking the path on the left first, just to snag yourself another Bubbul Gem.

To get to the shrine, continue down the path on the right. It’ll lead to a cliff and pond. Go down to the pond and you’ll find a wooden panel. Drop it into the water with Ultrahand, stand on it, then use Ascend to reach the cliff above. The Bamitok Shrine is at the end of that tunnel.

And there you’ve essentially solved the Bamitok Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. You won’t find another puzzle within, but well-earned rewards. It was all about the journey, not the destination, you see?

