Sims 4: How to Use CAS Full Edit Cheat

Get editing your Sims whenever you want! Here's how to use the CAS Full Edit cheat in Sims 4!

Cheats are a big part of The Sims 4 and can give you complete control over your Sims’s lives. Being able to edit a Sim’s appearance at any point in their lives is fun and sometimes necessary. To do that quickly and easily, here’s everything you need to know about how to use the CAS Full Edit Cheat in Sims 4.

In case you need clarification on what that means, CAS Full Edit allows you to freely edit a sim in the game. You’ll be able to change things like their physical features, which is not something you’d usually be able to do in the middle of a game. It’s usually reserved for when you first ‘Create a Sim’ (CAS).

How to Use CAS Full Edit Cheat in Sims 4

The first thing you need to do, which you need to do when activating all cheats in the game, is type in “testingcheats on” without quotation marks, into the cheat dialogue box. You can bring this up by pressing Ctrl + Shift + C on PC or Mac or pressing all four triggers simultaneously on PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

This action brings up a text box in the top left corner of the screen. To enable the CAS Full Edit Cheat, you need to type in “cas.fulleditmode” again, but without quotation marks.

To edit a Sim, you can either hold shift and click on the character, and an ‘Edit in CAS’ option will pop up, or you can go to the bottom right corner of the screen and find Create a Sim option there. When in CAS, you can fully edit the Sim you have selected.

Usually once a Sim is created you can only change their clothes or accessories but with the CAS full edit cheat you can change everything from their gender to their aspirations and more!

CAS Full Edit Cheat Step by Step Guide

That's everything you need to know about how to use the CAS Full Edit Cheat in Sims 4.