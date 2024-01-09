All Sims 4 Relationship Cheats (Romance, Love, Friendship, & More)

The Sims 4 is all about the companionships you’ll gradually build up. However, if you want some help with this feat, here are some handy Sims 4 relationship cheats.

How to Enable Cheats in The Sims 4

For starters, you must enable cheats in The Sims 4. Open the cheat console box by pressing CTRL+SHIFT+C on your keyboard. Secondly, type ‘testingcheats on’ so the cheat mode can be enabled. At this time, you can enter a romance or relationship cheat in the console box.

For Mac users, you need to hold Command+SHIFT+C.

Console users simply need to hold down all of the shoulders and trigger buttons on the back of their controller. These are:

PS4/ PS5 : R1, R2, L1, L2

: R1, R2, L1, L2 Xbox One/ Xbox Series X|S: RB, RT, LB, LT

You should then be all set to go ahead and enter the cheats as listed below. Console players, be warned, you’re going to want a keyboard plugged in to save you a ton of time.

All Sims 4 Romance Cheats

To start with the romance cheats, press CTRL + Shift + C to open the bar up again. Subsequently, you need to type in the following:

modifyrelationship (Sim1Name) (Sim2Name) 100 LTR_Romance_Main – This will increase the romance level of two Sims.

– This will increase the romance level of two Sims. modifyrelationship (Sim1Name) (Sim2Name) -100 LTR_Romance_Main – This will decrease the romance level of two Sims.

Keep in mind, you need to change the (Sim1Name) and (Sim2Name) with the names of your actual Sims and leave out the brackets. For example, I entered ‘modifyrelationship Haruto Ota Rue Abernathy 100 LTR_Romance_Main’ to boost the relationship between these two particular Sims.

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

All Sims 4 Friendship Cheats

Cheat Cheat Code Modify Sims 4 Friendship: This will increase (or decrease) the friendship level of two Sims. You need to replace the ‘X’ in the cheat with a number between -100 and 100 to set the friendship level to that amount between the two Sims you’ve entered the names of. Change the (Sim1Name) and (Sim2Name) with the names of your actual Sims, and leave out the brackets. ModifyRelationship (Sim1Name) (Sim2Name) X LTR_Friendship_Main Modify Friendship Level with Pet: This will increase (or decrease) the friendship level of your Sim and a specific pet. You need to replace the ‘X’ in the cheat with a number between -100 and 100 to set the friendship level to that amount between the Sim and pet you’ve entered the names of. Change the (SimName) and (PetName) with the names of your actual Sim and pet, and leave out the brackets. ModifyRelationship (SimName) (PetName) X LTR_SimtoPet_Friendship_Main Create a Friend for Your Sim: This will generate an entirely new Sim that’s instantly friends with yours for those moments when your Sim feels super lonely and just needs a pal… or 20. relationships.create_friends_for_sim Introduce Sim to All Neighbors: This introduces your Sim to all of their neighbors, sparing you from far, far too many lengthy conversations. relationship.introduce_sim_to_all_others

If you manage to upset a Sim that you’re trying to build a solid friendship with, fear not! You can always take a quick selfie with them to increase your friendship level by a substantial amount in a short amount of time. Chatting with another Sim on the computer is a handy way to slowly but steadily build friendships without having to be physically with them, too. On the other hand, mentoring Sims at the gym — or having them mentor you — is another solid way to build friendships. This can also be done with other skills like Guitar, Violin, and Piano.

Nevertheless, you can take advantage of these relationship cheats to settle any disputes quickly. It can also help you out in the long run with jobs, as you may need to speak to other Sims for some tasks.

Using MC Controller Mod to Quickly Change Relationships in The Sims 4

The second way to get all these results easily is to have the MC Controller mod installed.

It will let you, with a few simple clicks, get whatever relationship you want from any sims. It just requires installing the mod, first. The MC Controller Mod can only be installed on PC, though, so console players will have to use the cheats noted above.

That’s about it. Those are all the Sims 4 relationship cheats you’ll be able to do right within the game. If you need more cheats, be sure to check out our guide on the For Rent expansion pack. Ask us a question down in the comments below or use our search bar if you’re in need of more help!