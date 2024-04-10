New Urban Homage & Party Essentials Kits Coming to Sims 4

It is time to celebrate in style with The Sims 4 as they introduce two new stylish kits packed full of fabulous cosmetics and decor. The new kits contain everything you will need to be the best-dressed Sim in the neighborhood. Plus plenty of new items to make your next party really go off with a bang! Find out more below about the Urban Homage and Party Essentials kits coming to The Sims 4.

Inside the Urban Homage Kit for The Sims 4

The Urban Homage kit was dreamt up by Ebonix, a Sim creator, artist, and all-around style icon. The kit, inspired by London’s thriving fashion and party culture, will deck out your Sims in vibrant color and retro style. Those of us who are familiar with the late 90s and early 00s will recognize the homage to RnB girl band fashions (think N-Tyce, Eternal, and All Saints).

Image Source: EA Games

This kit contains layered jewellery, beautiful headscarves, bold prints and bright colors, iconic butterfly tops and basketball shorts. Everything you will need to dress your Sim in timeless chic fashions perfect for strutting the urban streets.

Inside the Party Essentials Kit for The Sims 4

You are already dressed up and ready to show off your new look, so why not throw an epic party too? The Party Essentials kit has everything you will need to throw a spectacular party. There is every piece of decor kit you require for any type of party. From a small get-together with friends to a huge bash full of the entire neighborhood, the Party Essentials kit has it all.

Image Source: EA Games

Inside the kit, you can find fun decor, colorful streamers, and a funky disco ball. There is even a fog machine to add some real drama to the occasion. You can color coordinate, mix and match, and add or create whatever vibe you want for your get-together.

The Sims 4 new kits will be ready to purchase on April 18, 2024 on any platform for $4.99 each. For more news on Sims 4 content we have the best vampire mods and the best castle builds for you!

