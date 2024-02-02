Best Sims 4 Vampires Mods You Need to Try Right Now

Like many updates, modders have been hard at work to improve the Sims 4’s base game content. There have already been quite a bit of revamps (get it?) to the entry, thanks to their creativity and logic skills. Here are the best Sims 4 Vampires mods you can download for your game.

Recommended Videos

New Vampire Powers

Image Source: Maxis Studios

LittleMsSam has continued to develop more Sims 4 mods, including this one that creates new powers. Using this enhancement, vampires can now eat human food, gain immunity from the sunlight, and make people give their blood willingly. You can also stop hissing and activate a feature that adjusts their appearance in mirrors.

Daylight Ring

Image Source: Maxis Studios via TheMoonlightEffect

This mod is a fun one that adds a pretty little piece of jewelry. Whenever your vampire Sim puts on said ring, they will be protected from the sun! You can place this on your character or in their inventory to use anytime. Even more so, it can be used as a decoration around the house to match with the occult theme.

Dark Meditation Fix

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Chaavik

If you’re making vampire Sims, then you might be a bit annoyed with how little Dark Meditation actually restores their energy. Download this mod, and you’ll fix that right up. It enhances the amount of time and energy a vampire needs to make the process much more fulfilling.

Free Perks

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Vudou

You normally need to level up your vampire to be able to afford perks, but with this mod, you can change their values to require zero points. That means you’ll master the vampire lifestyle in no time, including your Sim’s Bat Form, door unlocks, and Vampiric Charm. Nevertheless, some skills will conflict with others, so you’ll still need to choose wisely.

Better Occult Children

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Dipper

Although there are already little vampires in-game, you can download this mod to improve the child bloodsuckers. For instance, kids will now have vulnerability to sunlight, a removal of basic needs, and a Vampire energy bar. If you are having problems with the mod, you can expect an update soon to get you back to your youthful occult journey.

Keep Vampires Out

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Tanja1986 & LittleMsSam

This mod will make it so that whatever neighborhood you want won’t have any vampires roaming around. Occasionally, Sims will be in a state of fear when these occult beings are nearby, and it can be pretty annoying to do tasks during this time. So, if you’re tired of these instances, you can stop them from happening altogether by keeping those vampires from knocking at your door.

Realistic Vampire Teeth

Image Source: Maxis Studios via necrodog

This mod will add an HD skin to vampire teeth, making them appear even more realistic. It’s pretty creepy if you zoom in, but it’s well worth it in the long run. Plus, toddlers are included with the modification to bring the whole vampire family together.

Vampire Career

Image Source: Maxis Studios via TlaraM

Since the vampire lifestyle can be challenging, you should get paid for it, right? That’s where this mod comes in to give you some much-needed Simoleons. Simmers can either show their appreciation as a Vampire Groupie or join the Corvinus clan as a bloodsucker.

That does it for our list of the best Sims 4 Vampires mods! Let us know in the comments down below of any we’ve missed, and which ones your favorites are! For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including the best realistic mods.