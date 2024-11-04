Forgot password
at work as a grimtern in sims 4
Image Source: EA Games via Twinfinite
How to Start Reaper Career in Sims 4

Become Grim's right hand!
Rowan Jones
Published: Nov 4, 2024 03:54 am

One of the most exciting parts of the Sims 4 Life and Death expansion pack is the new Reaper career path. With this job, you get to go to work with your Sim without the need for the Get To Work pack, and guide them as they do their thing. Read on to find out how to start the Sims 4 Reaper career and what it entails!

How to Become a Reaper in The Sims 4 Life and Death

As a Reaper, your Sim will be working alongside the Grim Reaper himself, discussing Deathly Business and checking the death times of other Sims. This is an active career in Life and Death, meaning you can travel to work with your Sim and ensure they complete all their duties. To start, open a computer or phone and choose the Reaper career.

choosing the reaper career in Sims 4
Image Source: EA Games via Twinfinite

At the Netherworld Department of Death, you will find new assignments or lost souls, and travel to reap souls via the Scry Bowl. Your Sim then prepares for these assignments by completing various tasks such as researching and performing scythe maintenance. If your Sim hits their weekly Souls Quota, you will begin climbing the Reaper career ladder. To check your quota, visit any computer and select ‘Check Souls Quota’.

scry for an assignment
Image Source: EA Games via Twinfinite

If your Sim meets their Souls Quota by the end of the working week, then they get to open the rewards chest on the second floor of the Reaper building. Occasionally there will be a specific Reaping event at the Netherworld Department of Death, requiring all tasks to be completed in exchange for a reward.

Reaper Career Progression in The Sims 4

Job TitleHoursPayRewardPromotion Task
Grimtern9am to 5pm
5 days a week		$25 per hourNoneAttend 2 Active Work Days
Restceptionist9am to 5pm
5 days a week		$31 per hour$254Level 2 Thanatology
Dust To Dust Buster10 am to 6pm
5 days a week		$39 per hour$380
Basic Reaper Uniform		Level 3 Thanatology
Release 3 Souls
Collections Agent2pm to 10pm
5 days a week		$54 per hour$1008Level 2 Fitness
Level 3 Charisma
Soul Slayer2pm to 10pm
5 days a week		$77 per hour$1472Level 4 Thanatology
Release 5 Souls
Spirit Expert (Extraction And Resolution)11am to 7pm
5 days a week		$110 per hour$1,704Level 4 Charisma
Write Reaping Manual
Nether-Tether5pm to 1am
5 days a week		$158 per hour$1896Level 5 Thanatology
DNR (Death’s Negotiation Reporter)2pm to 10pm
5 days a week		$223 per hour$2013
Grim Timeless Hourglass		Level 4 Fitness
Level 5 Charisma
Graveling10am to 5pm
5 days a week		$299 per hour$2311Release 10 Souls
Reaper9am to 4pm
4 days a week		$421 per hour$2666
Grand Grim Uniform
Grim’s Right Hand		None

That’s everything you need to know about climbing the ladder in the Reaper career and becoming Grim’s right hand! For more Sims 4 tips, check out how to become a Funeral Director!

Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
Rowan is a writer from Devon, U.K with a BA in Education Studies. The first video game Rowan fell in love with was Treasure Island Dizzy on the ZX Spectrum but has since progressed to bigger and better titles. She has been writing game guides for mobile and console since 2020 within Gamurs Group. Rowan has a love/hate relationship with Dead By Daylight and a completely healthy obsession with Fortnite.