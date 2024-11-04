How to Start Reaper Career in Sims 4

One of the most exciting parts of the Sims 4 Life and Death expansion pack is the new Reaper career path. With this job, you get to go to work with your Sim without the need for the Get To Work pack, and guide them as they do their thing. Read on to find out how to start the Sims 4 Reaper career and what it entails!
How to Become a Reaper in The Sims 4 Life and Death
As a Reaper, your Sim will be working alongside the Grim Reaper himself, discussing Deathly Business and checking the death times of other Sims. This is an active career in Life and Death, meaning you can travel to work with your Sim and ensure they complete all their duties. To start, open a computer or phone and choose the Reaper career.
At the Netherworld Department of Death, you will find new assignments or lost souls, and travel to reap souls via the Scry Bowl. Your Sim then prepares for these assignments by completing various tasks such as researching and performing scythe maintenance. If your Sim hits their weekly Souls Quota, you will begin climbing the Reaper career ladder. To check your quota, visit any computer and select ‘Check Souls Quota’.
If your Sim meets their Souls Quota by the end of the working week, then they get to open the rewards chest on the second floor of the Reaper building. Occasionally there will be a specific Reaping event at the Netherworld Department of Death, requiring all tasks to be completed in exchange for a reward.
Reaper Career Progression in The Sims 4
|Job Title
|Hours
|Pay
|Reward
|Promotion Task
|Grimtern
|9am to 5pm
5 days a week
|$25 per hour
|None
|Attend 2 Active Work Days
|Restceptionist
|9am to 5pm
5 days a week
|$31 per hour
|$254
|Level 2 Thanatology
|Dust To Dust Buster
|10 am to 6pm
5 days a week
|$39 per hour
|$380
Basic Reaper Uniform
|Level 3 Thanatology
Release 3 Souls
|Collections Agent
|2pm to 10pm
5 days a week
|$54 per hour
|$1008
|Level 2 Fitness
Level 3 Charisma
|Soul Slayer
|2pm to 10pm
5 days a week
|$77 per hour
|$1472
|Level 4 Thanatology
Release 5 Souls
|Spirit Expert (Extraction And Resolution)
|11am to 7pm
5 days a week
|$110 per hour
|$1,704
|Level 4 Charisma
Write Reaping Manual
|Nether-Tether
|5pm to 1am
5 days a week
|$158 per hour
|$1896
|Level 5 Thanatology
|DNR (Death’s Negotiation Reporter)
|2pm to 10pm
5 days a week
|$223 per hour
|$2013
Grim Timeless Hourglass
|Level 4 Fitness
Level 5 Charisma
|Graveling
|10am to 5pm
5 days a week
|$299 per hour
|$2311
|Release 10 Souls
|Reaper
|9am to 4pm
4 days a week
|$421 per hour
|$2666
Grand Grim Uniform
Grim’s Right Hand
|None
That’s everything you need to know about climbing the ladder in the Reaper career and becoming Grim’s right hand! For more Sims 4 tips, check out how to become a Funeral Director!
Published: Nov 4, 2024 03:54 am