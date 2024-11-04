How to Start Reaper Career in Sims 4

One of the most exciting parts of the Sims 4 Life and Death expansion pack is the new Reaper career path. With this job, you get to go to work with your Sim without the need for the Get To Work pack, and guide them as they do their thing. Read on to find out how to start the Sims 4 Reaper career and what it entails!

How to Become a Reaper in The Sims 4 Life and Death

As a Reaper, your Sim will be working alongside the Grim Reaper himself, discussing Deathly Business and checking the death times of other Sims. This is an active career in Life and Death, meaning you can travel to work with your Sim and ensure they complete all their duties. To start, open a computer or phone and choose the Reaper career.

Image Source: EA Games via Twinfinite

At the Netherworld Department of Death, you will find new assignments or lost souls, and travel to reap souls via the Scry Bowl. Your Sim then prepares for these assignments by completing various tasks such as researching and performing scythe maintenance. If your Sim hits their weekly Souls Quota, you will begin climbing the Reaper career ladder. To check your quota, visit any computer and select ‘Check Souls Quota’.

Image Source: EA Games via Twinfinite

If your Sim meets their Souls Quota by the end of the working week, then they get to open the rewards chest on the second floor of the Reaper building. Occasionally there will be a specific Reaping event at the Netherworld Department of Death, requiring all tasks to be completed in exchange for a reward.

Reaper Career Progression in The Sims 4

Job Title Hours Pay Reward Promotion Task Grimtern 9am to 5pm

5 days a week $25 per hour None Attend 2 Active Work Days Restceptionist 9am to 5pm

5 days a week $31 per hour $254 Level 2 Thanatology Dust To Dust Buster 10 am to 6pm

5 days a week $39 per hour $380

Basic Reaper Uniform Level 3 Thanatology

Release 3 Souls Collections Agent 2pm to 10pm

5 days a week $54 per hour $1008 Level 2 Fitness

Level 3 Charisma Soul Slayer 2pm to 10pm

5 days a week $77 per hour $1472 Level 4 Thanatology

Release 5 Souls Spirit Expert (Extraction And Resolution) 11am to 7pm

5 days a week $110 per hour $1,704 Level 4 Charisma

Write Reaping Manual Nether-Tether 5pm to 1am

5 days a week $158 per hour $1896 Level 5 Thanatology DNR (Death’s Negotiation Reporter) 2pm to 10pm

5 days a week $223 per hour $2013

Grim Timeless Hourglass Level 4 Fitness

Level 5 Charisma Graveling 10am to 5pm

5 days a week $299 per hour $2311 Release 10 Souls Reaper 9am to 4pm

4 days a week $421 per hour $2666

Grand Grim Uniform

Grim’s Right Hand None

That’s everything you need to know about climbing the ladder in the Reaper career and becoming Grim’s right hand! For more Sims 4 tips, check out how to become a Funeral Director!

