How to Restock a Food Stand in The Sims 4

The Sims 4’s Home Chef Hustle Stuff Pack brings a world of new food-themed content to the game. Sims can cook up all sorts of recipes with the new pizza oven and waffle maker, and they now have the ability to sell their culinary creations with the Food Stand item. Not all of the expansion’s new features are clear on how they work though, so here’s a guide on how players can stock and restock the Food Stand to host their own food sales.

How to Stock a Food Stand

Firstly, players will have to buy the Anywhere Any Fare Food Stand item by entering Buy Mode. Remember that this item will only appear if players own the Home Chef Hustle Stuff Pack DLC.

To stock the stand, players simply have to click on the table and select the Open option to access the stand’s inventory. To fill it up, players will then have to make their Sims cook food and put that food in their inventory. Any food the player wants to sell must be dragged from the Sim’s inventory into the table’s inventory, and it’ll appear on top of the stand, ready to be sold.

After stocking the stand, players can begin their food sale by pressing the Start Food Sale button that appears when clicking on the table.

How to Restock a Food Stand

Image Source: EA via Twinfinite

During a food sale, other Sims will come up and purchase food from the stand. If the player wants to refill the food stand to keep business going, they need to click on the table and select the Enable AutoStock button.

Selecting this will ensure that every time free space opens up on the food stand, it will be filled up with food from the stand’s inventory. If the stand’s inventory runs out of food, players will have to fill it up with more from the Sim’s inventory. Players can also manually stock the table again by selecting the Stock Table option.

And that’s everything you need to know regarding how to restock Food Stands in The Sims 4. If you have any other questions related to mechanics in the game, we’ve more than likely got a guide on it, so check out our other relevant articles below.