How to Host Potlucks & Pool Parties in Sims 4

Gather the neighbors and fire up the BBQ as it is time for potlucks and pool parties in The Sims 4. If you are struggling to get the party started, we are here to help. Read on to find out how to host the best potlucks and pool parties in Sims 4!

How to Host a Pool Party in The Sims 4

There are a few things you need to prep before you have successful pool parties in The Sims 4. Firstly, don’t do what I did at first and just start the goaled event without checking the weather and temperature outside. If it is a freezing cold winter’s day, you could end up with a pool of frozen Sim corpses. Not a great look for your first pool party in the neighborhood. Secondly, you will need the For Rent expansion pack to have this party opportunity!

Image Source: EA via Twinfinite

So your Pool Parties go off without a hitch, and without anyone dying, let’s go through the checklist. Here is everything you need for a great pool party:

A Pool

Warm weather (or an indoor pool!)

A Bar (and a Mixologists)

Radio or Jukebox

Hot Tub

Sun Loungers

Image Source: EA via Twinfinite

Use your phone to Plan a Social Event and invite all possible guests. You can hire a Mixologist too to tend the bar, but in my experience they hardly ever turn up on time. Your Sim will be better off making their own drinks! Make sure you do all the goals for the Pool Parties event to unlock the reward at the end.

How to Host a Potluck in The Sims 4

A potluck is a great way to socialize with your fellow Sims and sample other culture’s food! You can start a potluck via your phone by choosing to Plan a Social Event. You don’t need much prep for a potuck but it may be a good idea to cook your dish before you start the event so you have more time for socializing.

Image Source: EA via Twinfinite

Once the party has started, you can sample other people’s food, compliment the meal, and thank them for coming. Of course, because this is a neighborhood party, there will also be plenty of opportunities to gossip!

That’s all we have on planning pool parties and potlucks in The Sims 4. For more hints and tips check out our list of guides below.