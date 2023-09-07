Will There Be Mods for Starfield on Xbox?

Now Starfield is fully launched, players across the world are looking forwards to modders getting their hands on Bethesda’s space opera and bringing weird, wild and wonderful things to the game. We know they’ll be on PC, but are Starfield mods coming to Xbox too?

Will Xbox Get Starfield Mods?

Yes! Bethesda have confirmed that Xbox players will be able to enjoy mods for Starfield, alongside their PC counterparts.

Mods on PC, especially for a Bethesda game, are more or less a given. However, console gamers often have to go without but, thankfully, that won’t be the case for Starfield.

In an interview with Spanish outlet Vandal, Bethesda’s Head of Publishing Pete Hines confirmed that mods will be coming to Xbox and PC.

Asked about mod support, he commented (translated from Spanish to English): “At launch no. As we said, there will be mods after launch. We haven’t said when, but there definitely will be, as we always have, on PC, and you’ll be able to use mods on both PC and Xbox.”

We’ve already seem some crazy mods for Starfield, like one that lets you play as Ryan Gosling (it’s kenough for us) and another that yeets Nicolas Cage’s face into a flashlight. Because why not, we guess.

Image Source: cacon50 via Nexus Mods

There’s bound to be more in the works, with modders’ creativity knowing no bounds. In a game that already has as much to do as Starfield, we can’t really begin to imagine the wealth of things modding will bring to the title. The good news is that every Xbox player can look forwards to it (as well as PC, of course).

That's everything to know about Starfield modding on Xbox.