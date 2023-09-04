News

Starfield has a Mod Where You Can Play as Ryan Gosling, & Quite Frankly We’re Tempted!

This Starfield protagonist is Kenough.

A Starfield mod making the player look like Ryan Gosling
Image Source: cacon50 via Nexus Mods

Starfield, much like with other Bethesda games, has its own character creator. This is all well and good, but what if you could really Barbie up your protagonist? Make them a blond haired dreamboat. Well, now you can, thanks to this new mod!

Ryan Gosling Mod in Starfield

Thanks to a Nexus Mods uploader by the name of cacon50, you can now play as Ryan Gosling in the PC version of Starfield. It is a character preset mod that you can load into your game to achieve your new (or pre-existing) ambition of being Noah Calhoun, Jacob Palmer, Sebastian Wilder, or any other Gosling character you fancy imagining.

A Starfield mod making the player look like Ryan Gosling
Image Source: cacon50 via Nexus Mods

The description for the mod simply reads “literally me”. This just goes to show how many people seem to resonate with the film star, and the characters he has portrayed over the years. If you would like to see the Gosling protagonist in action, the YouTube channel NTD Modder RPG has uploaded a video of them using the mod.

This mod is only available on PC currently. However, fans seem to be requesting in the comments for a detailed video replicating the mod. This is so that console players can also express their inner Gosling.

It may be a quirky little mod, but quite honestly we think it’s brilliant and are considering using it ourselves…

Related Posts

About the author

Hannah Townsend

Hannah is a freelance new release writer for Twinfinite. She has been writing and providing video game content for 5 years, and loves to cover games such as The Last of Us, Life is Strange, Grand Theft Auto, and The Sims just to name a few! If it has zombies in it, she has probably played it. Hannah has an American Studies degree from The University of Hull, as well as a Digital Media Master's from The University of Sussex. Her biggest philosophical quandary is "will Ryo Hazuki ever manage to avenge his father?"

More Stories by Hannah Townsend

Comments