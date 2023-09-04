Starfield has a Mod Where You Can Play as Ryan Gosling, & Quite Frankly We’re Tempted!

Starfield, much like with other Bethesda games, has its own character creator. This is all well and good, but what if you could really Barbie up your protagonist? Make them a blond haired dreamboat. Well, now you can, thanks to this new mod!

Ryan Gosling Mod in Starfield

Thanks to a Nexus Mods uploader by the name of cacon50, you can now play as Ryan Gosling in the PC version of Starfield. It is a character preset mod that you can load into your game to achieve your new (or pre-existing) ambition of being Noah Calhoun, Jacob Palmer, Sebastian Wilder, or any other Gosling character you fancy imagining.

Image Source: cacon50 via Nexus Mods

The description for the mod simply reads “literally me”. This just goes to show how many people seem to resonate with the film star, and the characters he has portrayed over the years. If you would like to see the Gosling protagonist in action, the YouTube channel NTD Modder RPG has uploaded a video of them using the mod.

This mod is only available on PC currently. However, fans seem to be requesting in the comments for a detailed video replicating the mod. This is so that console players can also express their inner Gosling.

It may be a quirky little mod, but quite honestly we think it’s brilliant and are considering using it ourselves…

