Where to Find David in Starfield’s Sabotage Quest

Bethesda’s newest open world game Starfield has already been a big hit. There are missions galore, and many hours of discovering and exploring to be had. Not all missions have been a success straight off the bat, however, as several players have found with the case of the Sabotage quest.

Where is David in the Sabotage Quest in Starfield?

In the aforementioned quest, Sabotage, the mission objective is to go and find David, the news anchor. In terms of the map and instructions, you are supposed to find him on the R&D floor of SSN. Many people have found that this is more than difficult, however, and just downright glitchy.

It is possible to get to him, but it also depends on whether you are struggling with the mission loading at all, or just the stealth part of it.

Go Away and Come Back

One Redditor by the name of Recent_Antelope6720 (we love the name), simply flew off and left the planet. He waited for 48 hours, and when he came back the mission then worked and David appeared. We understand that this is quite an inconvenience, especially if you are raring to go with the quest, but it might save you some frustration!

He also noted that his follower had been missing for five hours as well. Once his follower returned, the mission then seemed to work. So, in either case there was a bit of waiting to be done.

Use the Terminal Command

If you are not an achievement hunter, and just want to get the mission done and dusted, then you can opt to use a terminal command.

In the console, type these commands to transport yourself immediately to where David is:

Prid 00014E4F

Moveto Player

As stated, the achievements will be blocked using this method, but you won’t have to wait 48 hours this way.

The Stealth Portion

If you are struggling to find David purely because you can’t get past all the guards, then there are only two options.

The first option is to just gun it. We know, this sounds completely counter intuitive! But people have had success by flaunting the stealth aspect completely, and have also still come away with quite a generous reward after.

If you are more true to the mechanics than that (which we understand), then it is going to take a lot of hugging walls to get to the R&D floor.

For exact methods that players have used, you can check the Reddit thread for the quest. Basically, it will take a lot of patience and willpower to get the stealth bonus on this mission.

Hopefully, Bethesda will have a patch for this ready to download soon so this stops being an issue. Given that the game is brand new, and that this mission is quite important they will surely be on the case.

We do all remember what happened with Melisande in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion though… No vampire cure for you!