What Is Starfield’s Premium Edition Upgrade? All Contents & Who Should Buy it, Explained

Whether you’re picking up Starfield after it’s released or preordering, you have a difficult decision to make: What edition are you going with? Excluding the special ‘Constellation’ edition, you’ve got the premium and standard edition. However, you might have noticed a third option: Starfield’s premium edition upgrade. What is it? Should you buy it? We’ll explain everything!

All Content Included in Starfield’s Premium Edition Upgrade

Simply put: the Premium Edition Upgrade adds all the bonuses you’d get as if you purchased the Premium Edition from the start. That also means you’ll have early access to Starfield, provided you preorder the game before it releases.

Shattered Space Story Expansion (upon release)

Up to 5-days early access

Constellation Skin Pack: Equinox Laser Rifle, Spacesuit, Helmet and Boost Pack

Access to Starfield Digital Artbook & Original Soundtrack

With that said, the most important aspect of the Premium Edition Upgrade to keep in mind is that it DOES NOT include the base game.

Who is the Premium Edition Upgrade Really For?

The most obvious reason for buying the Premium Edition Upgrade for Starfield is if you already purchased the standard edition. It’s there as an alternative to purchasing the Premium Edition, allowing you to avoid buying a second copy of the game.

Interestingly enough, if you have Starfield because of the Xbox Game Pass, you too can also benefit from the Premium Edition Upgrade. You’ll gain all the same benefits, including early access (assuming you buy the upgrade before the game’s release).

However, if you drop Xbox Game Pass down the road, you’ll still own the content, but lack the game. It’s not a bad option to consider if, say, you’d rather pick up Starfield when and if it goes on sale in the future.

If you already have the standard edition preordered, and don’t care about the bonuses, then Starfield’s Premium Edition Upgrade isn’t for you. For more related content, check out the links below!