U3-09 Security Keycard Location on Altair II in Starfield

Upon landing on Altair II, you’ll go head-to-head with a group of wicked Spacers, who have infiltrated Research Outpost U3-09. You’ll eventually encounter a few locked doors that can only be opened with the U3-09 Security Keycard, which can be tricky to find as the enemies continuously shoot at you. So, to help you with this endeavor, we’ll show you where to find this item in Starfield, allowing you to rescue the helpless crew and access some valuables for your space adventures.

How to Get U3-09 Keycard in Starfield Groundpounder Quest

After you begin the Groundpounder quest in Starfield, you must first get the U3-09 Facility Keycard from Corporal Lezama to access a specific part of the facility. It’s an excellent idea to eliminate any Spacers you come across both outside and inside, since some players have noted that various objectives won’t appear. Then, you must search for Lieutenant Torres to get the U3-09 Security Keycard from Sergeant Dasari.

If you aren’t sure how to get to these characters, you can use the Research Keycard to access the stairs near Corporal Lezama.

Once players grab the U3-09 Security Keycard, they can use it on any locked doors they have previously encountered. You’ll primarily use it to rescue Captain Myeong on the second floor by going downstairs. As you may expect, another group of Spacers will be there, and you’ll need to take them out to help the captain.

After all the enemies have been dealt with, you can speak to Myeong to unlock the next phase of the Groundpounder mission, showcasing yet another confrontation with more foes.

Now that you have the U3-09 Security Keycard, you can start looking around the area to find some valuables or eliminate any remaining Spacers.