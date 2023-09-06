How to Complete Lost and Found Quest in Starfield

There are plenty of ways to spend your time throughout Starfield’s galaxy, and it seems like so few of them are truly straight-edge. If you’re looking for some clean work and you find yourself on Paradiso, maybe help out the concierge of the hotel? Here’s how to complete the Lost and Found mission in Starfield.

Where to Find Lost Items on Paradiso in Starfield

When you talk to the hotel recptionist in Paradiso, Dirk, he’ll tell you that a group of guests have lost some of their items, and you can offer to help him recover them. He’ll ask you to check the hotel’s computer to find the list of items that have been lost, which you can find by going up to the computer and choosing Lost and Found.

The message will show that you have to find a slate, a wedding ring, a thermos and a keycard, and they’re in various places around Paradiso.

You can find the keycard by taking the elevator and going to the 5th Floor Premium Suites. Head straight onto the level and you’ll find the keycard sitting on the floor, in the corner by the couches on the right.

The thermos will be near the Spaceport, right next to the ramp heading down towards the hotel. It’ll be tucked behind a luggage cart next to some suitcases, just at the edge of where the rocks and the concrete meet.

The wedding ring will be on the beach by a cabana like the message says, but it’ll be tucked into the grass a little bit. It’s at the second cabana on the left once you get to the beach, next to the stairs leading out of the front door.

You can find the slate on the rooftop terrace next to one of the couches. If you go up to the stage at where the instruments are, turn around and face the rest of the room, it’ll be the first couch on your right.

I would recommend going for the keycard and slate first, because they’re both in the same building and just an elevator ride away. The thermos and the wedding ring are both far enough away where you can grab them at any time and it’ll be about the same. Take the items back to Dirk and he’ll give you the least genuine thanks of all time, but he’ll also pay you 1,300 credits for it, so it isn’t a complete loss.

After that, you’ll have completed the Lost and Found quest in Starfield. If spending time relaxing on Paradiso isn’t your thing after all, you can always go back to stopping crimes or customizing your new outposts. Just remember to check back here if you need more guides.