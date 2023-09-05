How to Place Doors on Outposts in Starfield

When players begin their Outpost building journey in Starfield, they’ll encounter an issue preventing them from entering the new location. Although you would think something as simple as a door would be explicitly shown in the inventory, it’s actually much more difficult to spot, given that it’s labeled differently. But fret not; we’re here to show you how to place doors on Outposts to finally let you access your constructed base.

How to Enter Outposts in Starfield

Players can enter their bases by placing the Outpost Airlock on a building. You can find this item in the Structures tab when in build mode, and there only seems to be one variant of this particular product.

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

Not only does the Outpost Airlock provide an entrance, but it can also help you escape the planet’s harmful atmosphere thanks to its protective features. However, you will need the following materials to make the build:

3 Aluminum

2 Lead

3 Sealant

Those who don’t have enough items can check out our How to Buy Resources guide to complete the build. Then, you can adjust the height to produce more stairs based on your preferred length. Besides the airlock, buildings will automatically place a hallway between each structure as an entryway, or you can customize your Hallway via the Structures section.

There may be other doorways you can use, but for now, the Outpost Airlock is your best bet. Players can also improve their performance with these bases using the Outpost Management or Outpost Engineering skills.

Now that you’ve placed a door on your Outpost, you learn more about these locations by discovering how to delete them entirely. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below to view additional Starfield content.