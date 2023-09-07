Starfield Superfan Quest Guide: Where To Find the Music Slate For BorealUS

Neon attracts all different types of folks, but unfortunately the unsavory and conniving types are some of the more common ones. Sadly, even fame can’t protect you on the mean streets of the city, and BorealUS, the DJ in the Astral Lounge, got her music slate stolen from her. If you’re looking for how to get the music slate back to BorealUS in Starfield, here’s how.

To help BorealUS get her slate back, first you’ve got to talk to her at the top floor of the Astral Lounge. Take the elevator to the VIP Balcony and head down the hallway towards where it says “Staff Only.” Luckily, nobody will be upset that you’re there, and you can talk to BorealUS at the catwalk above the dance floor.

How Do You Return BorealUS’ Music Slate?

Image Source: Bethesda Softworks via Twinfinite

She’ll tell you that her slate was stolen and that Myka at Euphorika would have information on how to find whoever stole it. Go there and talk to her to find out that the slate was stolen by a man named Stratos who’s obsessed with her music to an unhealthy degree, and that he can be found in Madame Sauvage’s Place.

Make your way to the bar in Ebbside and sitting along the side of the room will be a man who’s already talking about how much he loves the music. Talk to him, and he’ll give you some resistance regarding giving it back, but you can either give Stratos Aurora as a trade or try to persuade him into just handing the slate over.

After you get the slate back from Stratos, you can make your way back to the Astral Lounge and return the slate to BorealUS. She’ll be grateful for the slate’s return and thank you for getting it back from the man who stole it.

There’s not much more to returning the lost music slate to BorealUS in Starfield. It’s a quest that could slip by if you don’t wander into the right areas, but really helps pull the world of Neon together. If you’re looking for more things to do in the city, you can try anything from joining a gang to getting a real job.