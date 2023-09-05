Starfield Pronouns Meltdown Controversy, Explained

If you’ve been exploring the Starfield forums, you may have heard about the meltdown from YouTuber HeelVsBabyface, who expresses his distaste for the character creation. Given that the video can be overwhelming to grasp, we’ll explain everything you need to know about this Starfield pronoun controversy.

What Is the Starfield Pronouns Option Controversy?

The Starfield meltdown controversy involves players who disagree with Bethesda’s take on the pronoun options in character creation, indicating that users shouldn’t have the freedom to choose. HeelVsBabyface’s recent video also voices his opinion, stating how the entertainment industry is inserting too many “current-day” elements into their projects. While a few Starfield players agree with his statement, many are on the opposing side of this rant and don’t see the pronoun selection as a problem.

If you haven’t been able to play Starfield, you can choose from ‘He/Him,’ ‘She/Her,’ and ‘They/Him,’ regardless of gender. Some players have noted that pronouns are rarely discussed after the creation, so it’s not something that could entirely alter your gameplay. Yet, it has still pushed others over the edge, as they have either asked for a refund or boycotted the game altogether.

Aside from the YouTuber, Dr. DisRespect has also been involved in the controversy, where he was ultimately refused from a Starfield partnership after making comments about the pronouns.

Doc gets mad at Starfield devs after being rejected and seeing pronouns. pic.twitter.com/cTTZNWyX1j — Twitch Clips (@ClippedTwitch) September 2, 2023

On the other side of the coin, Starfield fans have continued to express their support for the character creation and believe the dispute could open the door for more games to include this feature.

This Starfield pronoun controversy is going to make it so that even more games let you select pronouns in the future, and honestly, I'm all for it. — 🏳️‍🌈Jonathan Randall🎮🕹👾 (@NY_Knux_2) September 4, 2023

Bethesda has yet to comment on this controversy, but there may be other updates about it as more users hone in on this meltdown.

