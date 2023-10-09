News

Starfield Player Gets Greeted By a Synchronized Alien Mating Dance

Bethesda games are known for strange bugs and glitches from time to time. While Starfield is certainly easily the least buggy game we’ve seen from the studio so far, it has its moments as well. Such as this one random alien dance that this Starfield player encountered upon landing on a new planet.

Reddit user u/Im_Actually_An_Alien (very apt name, by the way) posted a short clip on the forum, showing off a few bug aliens coming together to perform what can only be described as a beautiful, captivating native dance to welcome them to their planet. You can check out the video for yourself down below:

The aliens of this planet came together and welcomed me to their home with a beautiful dance
byu/Im_Actually_An_Alien inStarfield

It should be noted that this is not, in fact, a dance that Bethesda coded into the game. The aliens just all happen to be locked into the same animations in this particular area, making it look like a dance. Frankly, the game would’ve been even better if Bethesda did actually program certain docile aliens to just get together and dance for you each time you landed on a new planet.

We’ve seen plenty of strange things in the game from player experiences, including player-made hotdog ship, but sometimes it’s the in-game bugs and glitches that make for the best stories.

Starfield is now available on PC and consoles.

About the author

Zhiqing Wan

Zhiqing is the Reviews Editor for Twinfinite, and a History graduate from Singapore. She's been in the games media industry for nine years, trawling through showfloors, conferences, and spending a ridiculous amount of time making in-depth spreadsheets for min-max-y RPGs. When she's not singing the praises of Amazon's Kindle as the greatest technological invention of the past two decades, you can probably find her in a FromSoft rabbit hole.

