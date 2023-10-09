Starfield Player Gets Greeted By a Synchronized Alien Mating Dance

Bethesda games are known for strange bugs and glitches from time to time. While Starfield is certainly easily the least buggy game we’ve seen from the studio so far, it has its moments as well. Such as this one random alien dance that this Starfield player encountered upon landing on a new planet.

Reddit user u/Im_Actually_An_Alien (very apt name, by the way) posted a short clip on the forum, showing off a few bug aliens coming together to perform what can only be described as a beautiful, captivating native dance to welcome them to their planet. You can check out the video for yourself down below:

It should be noted that this is not, in fact, a dance that Bethesda coded into the game. The aliens just all happen to be locked into the same animations in this particular area, making it look like a dance. Frankly, the game would’ve been even better if Bethesda did actually program certain docile aliens to just get together and dance for you each time you landed on a new planet.

We’ve seen plenty of strange things in the game from player experiences, including player-made hotdog ship, but sometimes it’s the in-game bugs and glitches that make for the best stories.

Starfield is now available on PC and consoles.