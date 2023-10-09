Starfield Player Creates the Wurst Possible Ship You Could Think Of

Cue the sausage puns, because this Starfield player has changed the game as far as in-game ship designs go. Reddit user u/Aromatic-Problem7500 has posted various ship designs since Starfield launched, including ones inspired by the Great Serpent itself and the cat from Stray, but this just might take the cake.

Aptly named The Frank, this is a ship that’s made to look like, well, a hotdog. I guess the pictures below speak for themselves.

Aromatic-Problem7500 mentions on Reddit that the ship was quick and easy to build, though they likely won’t be using it all that often because its stats are pretty poor. But hey, fashion over function.

Here’s a brief description of the ship itself:

“My fourth vanity custom ship, “The Frank” strikes fear into the eyes of any who behold it, for what could possibly be more terrifying than a 40 foot cylinder of heavily processed meat hurtling towards you through the vacuum of space.

Featuring a meaty red hab hall, wrapped in an armoured bun, and topped of with mustard, ketchup, and four heavy cannons, this red rocket is sure to turn anybody who opposes you into minced meat!”

All that said, though, do the stats really matter all that much in Starfield? Ship combat gets easy enough once you unlock most of the relevant perks in the skill tree, and it’s not exactly like the game features a ton of space travel. Why not just fly around in a hotdog if it makes you happy?

Starfield is now available on PC and mobile devices.