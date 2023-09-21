A Starfield Player Built an Outpost With a Whopping 8 Resource Veins

Building outposts in Starfield is an enjoyable and efficient means of allocating an incredible variety of resources that you can put toward other tasks such as research, upgrades, etc. As you have a limited number of beacons to place, knowing the best spots in the galaxy to get the most precious materials is part of the challenge. You have to find a planet or moon with plenty of those resources, and if you can find a practical cross-section area to tap those veins, then you may very well hit a jackpot.

As it turns out, that’s exactly what a Starfield player named ‘antiapathetic’ managed to pull off very recently, probably to the highest degree that the game allows. In a post on Reddit, they shared their undoubtedly very “satisfying” discovery of an outpost locale on Tirna VIII-C that yielded them a whopping eight different resources, literally including every single one the moon has to offer.

Image Source: antiapathetic via Reddit

As seen above in one of the photos they provided to the community, they managed to pinpoint a single spot with all of the following resources:

Dysprosium (DY)

Lead (PB)

Iron (FE)

Tantalum (TA)

Tungsten (W)

Titanium (TI)

Alkanes (HNCN)

Water (H20)

Tirna VIII-C is the third moon of the gas giant planet Tirna VIII in the Alpha Tirna System. On the galaxy map, it’s a straight shot southeast from the Alpha Centauri System, about 26 light years give or take, if your ship can manage.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

In their original post, the player also provided a screenshot of as precise a location as they could indicate on their Starmap of where on the moon they built the outpost. While the game’s map mechanics can be a little difficult to work with, we decided to take it upon ourselves to try and find the same spot. Judging by all the screenshots they provided, the type of biome they built it at was a Swamp area.

After multiple attempts within the same vicinity and even in completely different areas (but same biome), unfortunately the highest number of resources we could get to was five, so we came up a bit short. Another player within the same thread named ‘filoumz’ claimed to have gotten up to seven resources and provided some tips on where they placed theirs.

It certainly leaves us itching to figure out exactly where to find this “pot of gold”, so to speak, and while we’ll keep trying, we definitely urge anyone looking for their next dream outpost locale to do the same.

If you managed to find this coveted spot with all eight resources included, be sure to let us know.