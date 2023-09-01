Starfield GRV Meaning, Explained

Starfield takes you to the final frontier, space! There are lots of stats, abbreviations and all other manner of weird and wonderful things to figure out in the early hours. One such thing is ‘GRV’ in Starfield, which is, unfortunately for us in this case, both a stat and an abbreviation that you’ll see in relation to your ship. In this guide, we’ll explain what it means and what it does, so you won’t have to live your space life in confusion any longer.

What Does GRV Mean in Starfield?

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

GRV simply stands for Gravity. When you’re fighting ships in space, sometimes the GRV icon will show up on an enemy ship. If this does appear, it’s simply indicating that you’ve damaged the enemy’s grav drive. This means you can now dock to their ship and go looting it.

What About the GRV Stat for My Ship?

This stat is referring to your own grav drive. When you have at least one point of power in your GRV gauge, you’re able to use it to jump to another planetary system. The more points that you have in it, the faster your grave drive powers up, meaning that you’ll be able to adventure around space that little bit sooner. Essentially, consider it a ‘fuel gauge’ stat for your ship.

You can put more points into your own ship’s grav drive by reassigning the ‘resources’ of your ship by taking them from other systems. For example, say you want to jump to another planet system, but you have no need for your shields or weapons, you can take them from those systems of your ship, and put them in GRV.

That's everything you need to know on what GRV means in Starfield.