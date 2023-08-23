Starfield Is Coming to Samsung TVs Before PS5

Starfield is nearly upon us after a wait filled with much anticipation. PC and Xbox users will get to experience the immersive space oriented title on September 6, and seemingly this will go for Samsung TV owners as well? Let’s take a look at why this is.

Starfield Will Be on Samsung TVs Before PS5

The short and sweet version of the answer is that Samsung and Bethesda have made a deal to make Starfield available on a service called the Samsung Gaming Hub. This is Samsung’s game streaming service, and with a Game Pass subscription you will be able to gain access to, and play Starfield.

The longer version is that Samsung have launched a marketing campaign to show off their new monitor, the Odyssey Neo G9 57 inch. This was revealed via a written statement from Samsung during Gamescom.

A Longer Look at a Long Screen

The Odyssey Neo G9 is the world’s first dual UHD monitor, and it is extremely curved with a 1000R ratio. To get people playing on their screens Samsung have decided to make Starfield available on the Samsung Gaming Hub.

Image Source: Samsung Electronics

Despite the focus being on the newest monitor release, the Samsung Gaming Hub will be available on supported 2023 ranges of Samsung TVs and monitors. So, if you are someone wanting to play Starfield who currently does not own a machine capable of playing Xbox games, but are in the market for a brand new TV then this offer may be perfect for you!

Of course, this looks a little strange at first glance, considering Samsung are not as of yet known for their gaming services, and many an eager gamer would love to play Starfield on their PS5 console.

It is less strange when remembering that in 2021, Microsoft acquired ZeniMax (the parent company of Bethesda), and that keeping Starfield away from PlayStation is a way to keep more people on the side of Xbox and PC via the Xbox app.

This marketing technique is admittedly an interesting one for promoting the purchase of Samsung screens as well. Does this mean that in years to come Starfield and Samsung will be seen as mutually exclusive? Only time will tell…