Starfield Beautiful Secrets Quest: How to Find the Lost Dataslate

So, you’ve found yourself in the Commercial District New Atlantis and wound up in the local branch of Enhance! and had a somewhat awkward conversation with the man in the chair. You’re not alone, and if you could use a bit of help finding Warner’s lost dataslate, here’s how to complete the Beautiful Secrets quest in Starfield.

Where Can You Find the Lost Dataslate?

Image Source: Bethesda Softworks via Twinfinite

After you agree to help Warner, he’ll tell you that he must’ve left the slate somewhere that he’d been recently. He says that he’s been to TerraBrew, Whetstone and the Valberg building, but your quest marker won’t show you exactly where to go.

You can go to any of the three locations in any order that you want, but you’ll only find Warner’s dataslate in the Whetstone Restaurant on the table in the back, next to his drink, The Top Shelf. If you can’t find it, open up your scanner so that it’ll highlight the slate on the table for you. Grab the slate and bring it back to Warner, and he’ll reward you with 1300 credits and plenty of gratitude.

After that, you’ll have completed the Beautiful Secrets quest in Starfield. Unlike many of the other side quests that you can help people with in New Atlantis, there aren’t any further missions for you to do for Warner after you’re done. If you find someone else to talk to and don’t know how to help them, make sure to check back here for more guides.