Starfield Aceles or Microbe: Which Should You Choose in ‘A Legacy Forged’?

During Starfield’s ‘A Legacy Forged’ UC quest, you’ll be given a rather difficult choice: let Aceles handle the Terrormorphs or deploy microbes. Are there any lasting consequences? Which decision is the right one? Like a shaky relationship on Facebook, it’s complicated. Something has to be done with the Terrormorphs, either way.

Should You Choose Aceles or Microbes in A Legacy Forged?

When you get right down to the nitty gritty, it honestly doesn’t matter how you go about destroying the Terrormorphs in Starfield. Whether you pick Aceles or microbes, the Terrormorphs will die off. In actuality, what A Legacy Forged is asking of you is a moral dilemma.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Should you deploy the microbes, they’ll wipe out the Terrormorphs all right, but it can’t distinguish murderous, violent aliens from innocent people. Everything dies, including the local fauna and flora. As fast as the microbes are, there’s also a chance Terrormorphs grow an immunity over time.

On the other hand, the Aceles won’t be much of a bother to humans, not directly, anyway. Their only concern, and prey, are the Terrormorphs. It doesn’t work as fast, but at least the inhabitants of the planet won’t be the target of a dangerous bioweapon.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

However, if you’re hoping to build good relations with a particular companion, they’ll have an opinion on your choice. Out of the four main companions, Sam is the only one to believe in the use of Aceles; the others trust the microbes, such as Sarah, Barrett, and Andreja.

Regardless of whether you choose Aceles or microbes during A Legacy Forged, you’ll get the same reward. Either choose based on personal preference or side with your favorite companion for some extra brownie points. At the end of the day, it won’t have a lasting effect on the galaxy!