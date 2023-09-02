Should You Give the Will to Elias Cartwright or Frank Langston in Starfield? Answered

One of the first factions you’ll come across as you venture across the galaxy in Bethesda Game Studios’ latest RPG is the Vanguard. In essence, they act as the military arm of the United Colonies in Starfield. After your initial handful of Vanguard quests, you’ll soon pick up a mission from Akila City from Mayor Cartwright called Last Will and Testament, and ultimately your main choice is between giving Sahar Hasanov’s will to Elias Cartwright or Frank Langston. Here’s what you need to know before making this tricky choice.

Last Will and Testament

As is par for the course with open-world RPGs of Starfield’s ilk, this encounter can shake out in a couple of different ways.

Rewards for Giving the Will to Frank Langston

If you choose to give the Will to Frank Langston, you’ll net yourself 10,000 Credits as a reward. You’ll then have to go to see Mayor Cartwright, and lie to him by saying that you didn’t find the Will. Luckily though, he’ll also give you 5,500 Credits and 50 XP.

Rewards for Giving the Will to Elias Cartwright

If you choose to give the Will to Mayor Cartwright, you’ll net yourself 2,500 Credits and 100 XP as your reward. Don’t worry, he doesn’t seem to suspect a thing. However, we’re unsure how this could affect outcomes further down the line.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Bethesda Game Studios

Should You Give the Will to Elias Cartwright or Frank Langston?

From our experience, we’d highly recommend giving the Will to Frank Langston, as you’ll earn yourself a handsome reward of 15,500 Credits, as well as 50 XP to boot. With this decision, Mayor Cartwright doesn’t seem to suspect your lie at all, though there’s a possibility that this may play into your overarching story later in the story. Still, it’s hard to say no to such a bountiful reward.

Furthermore, while you do gain a little more XP by giving the Will to Mayor Cartwright, it’s fair to say that XP is quite easy to obtain in Starfield. For instance, hunting down and killing some random wildlife on a verdant planet can gift you that much XP in a matter of minutes. So, we’d definitely suggest giving the Will to Langston.

So, there you have it, folks. We hope this helped to shed some light on whether or not to give Sahar Hasanov’s will to Elias Cartwright or Frank Langston in Starfield. For more, here’s a rundown of the flight controls and some tips and tricks for those starting out. And for everything else, keep it locked at Twinfinite.