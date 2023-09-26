There are dozens of random encounters in Starfield you can run into on the ground and in space, like the couple arguing over directions. Whoever designed that random encounter had to have personal experience because the dialogue between them was spot on. If you’re looking to experience a funny conversation, here’s how to trigger the Jon Swiss random encounter in Starfield.

How to Trigger Jon Swiss Random Encounter in Starfield

In order to get Jon Swiss and Robin Swiss to appear as a random encounter in Starfield, you need to know how random encounters work. While you can’t technically target Jon Swiss as an encounter, knowing how the sausage is made will help you along.

Simply put: jumping from star system to star system and planet to planet, there’s a chance you’ll come face to face with a random encounter. You might get space tourists, a questionable insurance salesman, or the kindly old Grandma looking to feed a passing stranger.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

So, the trick is to jump between systems and planets until you trigger the Jon Swiss random encounter. Personally, I’ve encountered them twice on two separate characters, and both times it was around the Alpha Centauri system. Your mileage may vary, but that’s the point of random encounters!

Additionally, it’s be best to avoid planets and star systems linked to questlines. For example, there’s a stranded ship above Paradiso, related to the First Contact side quest. Entering the planet’s orbit automatically starts the quest, so there’s a pretty good chance random encounters are disabled in those rare cases.

Well, that settles the matter on how to trigger the Jon Swiss random encounter in Starfield. You’re essentially at the mercy of RNG, and could happen at any moment. If and when it does, your answer doesn’t matter as there’s no quest reward. It’s just a funny conversation!