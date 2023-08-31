Should You Dock to Grandma’s Ship for Food in Starfield? Answered

Space is pretty danerous, and you can’t just go around trusting every random stranger who hails you while you’re just flying around and minding your own business. So when a random granny asks you to come on in for some cookies, we wouldn’t blame you for being a little suspicious. If you’re wondering whether you should dock to Grandma’s ship for food in Starfield, here’s what you need to know.

Is Grandma’s Ship Safe in Starfield?

Simply put, yes. Grandma’s ship is perfectly safe, and you should absolutely head over to her ship when you encounter her in Starfield.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Grandma can randomly show up in space whenever you grav jump to a new system, and she’ll invite you over for some food. When you speak to her, you’ll learn that she’s actually a perfectly normal and benevolent NPC who just finds pleasure in roaming around space, seeking out her own adventures while helping out other travelers she comes across. She’ll tell you a little bit about her kids and her family background, then offer you some food.

The nice thing about Grandma’s ship is that it’s usually stocked to the brim with cooked and prepared meals, which will heal you for a lot more health than random ingredients or packaged food you find in the open-world. She also has ingredients that you can pick up if you have the Gastronomy skill, allowing you to prepare more elaborate meals.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Basically, whenever you encounter Grandma in Starfield, we recommend taking advantage of that opportunity to stock up on healing items and other resources before you go on your way.

And that’s all you need to know regarding docking to Grandma’s ship in Starfield. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.