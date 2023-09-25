How to Recruit Jessamine Griffin in Starfield (& Can You Romance Her?)

Jessamine Griffin is among the two dozen other characters you can recruit in Starfield, beyond the story-related companions. More importantly, her moral code is questionable, and if yours is too, then it’s a match made in heaven. If you want this Han Solo-like companion on your side, we’ll show you how to recruit Jessamine Griffin in Starfield (and whether or not she can be romanced).

How to Recruit Jessamine Griffin as a Companion in Starfield

There are a couple ways to recruit Jessamine Griffin in Starfield, but it depends entirely on what you’ve done with the Crimson Fleet. Whether you helped destroy them or joined them or haven’t tried yet, Jessamine’s a creature of habit and is never far from the bar.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Your first stop is at The Key, in the Kryx system. Jessamine is laying low at the starstation’s bar, the Last Nova. You’ll come to The Key peacefully in one of two ways: joining the UC Vanguards or by joining the Crimson Fleet.

You could also go in guns blazing, so long as you don’t shoot her by mistake. Since she isn’t part of the Crimson Fleet, Jessamine won’t be hostile. Either way, she’s looking for work, so if you’re willing to pay up, you can recruit Jessamine Griffin as your companion.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

What if you destroyed the Crimson Fleet? No biggie. Jessamine Griffin will then be on the planet Gagarin, located in the Alpha Centauri system. When you land, head straight back through the town, past the clinic. The bar is just behind Centauri Mills, on your left.

Can You Romance Jessamine Griffin?

No, you cannot romance Jessamine Griffin in Starfield. Only the four companions important to the main story can be romanced—Sarah, Sam, Andreja, and Barrett. If you want to romance Jessamine, you’ll have to cross your fingers and hope someone makes a mod. Sorry!

Well, that’s wrap up our guide on how to recruit Jessamine Griffin in Starfield. Sadly, you’ll have to find love somewhere else, though that doesn’t mean you can’t have her tag along, exclusively. She’s one of the few companions that won’t nag you every time you commit a crime, like Sarah Morgan.