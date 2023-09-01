How to Get Rid of Sarah Morgan as Companion in Starfield

After reluctantly peeling yourself away from exploration to follow the main quest, and meeting up with Constellation, you’ll meet one of Starfield’s many companions: Sarah Morgan. She’s a straight shooter and quite the explorer, and her enthusiasm for learning the mysteries of the universe is infectious, to be honest. However, she’s not everyone’s cup of tea. You’ll be glad to hear that you can indeed remove Sarah Morgan as a companion in Starfield.

How to Remove Sarah Morgan as a Companion in Starfield

Let’s get one thing out of the way first: if Sarah Morgan is just now joining you for the first time, you won’t be able to get rid of her just yet. You’ll have to progress through an early main story mission in Starfield first.

Complete “The Old Neighborhood” main story mission. Luckily, you receive the quest as soon as Sarah Morgan joins you for the first time. You’ll end up visiting several places in the Sol system (Mars, Venus, the Moon) before finding Moara and ending the quest back at The Lodge. Speak with Sarah Morgan. With “The Old Neighborhood” quest out of the way, Sarah won’t be stapled to your back. Talk to her and choose “I think it’s time we went out separate ways.” Keep in mind she won’t be gone for good given her importance to the main story. However, she won’t follow you around anymore. Assign Sara to another post. When you two depart, she’ll head back to the ship and stick around as a crew member. If you don’t want that, either, open the Ship menu, then open the Crew menu. Highlight Sarah Morgan and select the prompt to ‘Unassign.’

Not only will that remove Sarah Morgan from your party as a companion in Starfield, she won't even be on your ship. It's really that easy!