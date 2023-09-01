Guides

How to Get Rid of Sarah Morgan as Companion in Starfield

I'm sorry... it's not me, it's you.

how to remove sarah morgan as a companion in starfield
Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

After reluctantly peeling yourself away from exploration to follow the main quest, and meeting up with Constellation, you’ll meet one of Starfield’s many companions: Sarah Morgan. She’s a straight shooter and quite the explorer, and her enthusiasm for learning the mysteries of the universe is infectious, to be honest. However, she’s not everyone’s cup of tea. You’ll be glad to hear that you can indeed remove Sarah Morgan as a companion in Starfield.

How to Remove Sarah Morgan as a Companion in Starfield

Let’s get one thing out of the way first: if Sarah Morgan is just now joining you for the first time, you won’t be able to get rid of her just yet. You’ll have to progress through an early main story mission in Starfield first.

  1. Complete “The Old Neighborhood” main story mission.

    Luckily, you receive the quest as soon as Sarah Morgan joins you for the first time. You’ll end up visiting several places in the Sol system (Mars, Venus, the Moon) before finding Moara and ending the quest back at The Lodge.

  2. Speak with Sarah Morgan.

    With “The Old Neighborhood” quest out of the way, Sarah won’t be stapled to your back. Talk to her and choose “I think it’s time we went out separate ways.” Keep in mind she won’t be gone for good given her importance to the main story. However, she won’t follow you around anymore.

  3. Assign Sara to another post.

    When you two depart, she’ll head back to the ship and stick around as a crew member. If you don’t want that, either, open the Ship menu, then open the Crew menu. Highlight Sarah Morgan and select the prompt to ‘Unassign.’how to unassign companions from your crew in starfield

Not only will that remove Sarah Morgan from your party as a companion in Starfield, she won’t even be on your ship. It’s really that easy! For more related content, you’ll find links down below. Might we suggest where to obtain legendary weapons and armor?

Related Posts

About the author

Brady Klinger-Meyers

Brady is a Freelance Writer at Twinfinite. Though he's been at the site for only a year, Brady has been covering video games, and the industry itself, for the past three years. He focuses on new releases, Diablo 4, Roblox, and every RPG he can get his hands on. When Brady isn't focused on gaming, he's toiling away on another short story.

More Stories by Brady Klinger-Meyers

Comments