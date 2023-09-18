How to Override the Lockdown in the Accelerator Section in Entangled in Starfield

As you journey across the stars, one Constellation mission in the latter half of the game will take you to the planet Freya III in the Freya system. Initially, you’ll be heading there to investigate a distress signal, but you’ll soon discover that there’s more than meets the eye at the Nishina Research Station. After meeting Ethan and Rafael, assisting Maria, and speaking to Director Patel, you’ll have to figure out some environmental puzzles. So, if you’re trying to work out how to override the lockdown in the accelerator section in Starfield, let us lend you a hand.

How Do I Override the Lockdown in the Accelerator Section?

Essentially, due to a hydrogen leak that led to an explosive catastrophic accident, another universe was created. In these puzzles, you’ll have to hop between the multiverses by entering distortions in order to gain access to the research level two kilometres below.

Once you’ve overridden the lockdown in the Facilities section, you’ll enter another area and you’ll be tasked with overriding the lockdown in the Accelerator section. This puzzle is more challenging than the last one and can be a little confusing getting from A to B.

Firstly, head up the stairs in front of you. Enter the distortion at the top of the stairs. When you arrive in the new universe, turn around and go through the door. Head down the stairs and pick up the Nishina Utility Closet Key from the desk. There should be some Med Packs to pick up right next to it, so make sure to collect them, too. Next, enter the distortion on your left. After you enter, head up the stairs and enter the next distortion. Turn around and enter the next distortion. Once you arrive in the other universe, turn right and head down the stairs. At the bottom of the stairs, turn around and go through the locked door here using the Nishina Utility Closet Keycard that you picked up earlier. Inside, you’ll find a distortion. Enter it. In the other universe, you won’t be able to interact with the terminal, so head into the nearby distortion. Next, interact with the Accelerator Mainframe Computer and override the lockdown for the Accelerator control room. Then, turn around and head back through the distortion. And through the next one. From here, head up the stairs. Lastly, head into the control room and override the lockdown for the Accelerator section. This will mark your objective as complete and you’ll then be tasked to “Get to the lab”.



While we found this objective to be quite confusing, hopefully our guide on how to override the lockdown in the accelerator section in Starfield will prove useful to those who were stuck like us. For more, here’s how to escape ship combat easily and how to get Neuroamps. And for everything else, you’re in the right place at Twinfinite.