How to Get Memory Substrate & What It’s Used For in Starfield

When you’re ready to start building an outpost in Starfield, one resource that becomes increasingly more important are Memory Substrates. It’s a key material for turning any small scale extraction outpost into an industrial powerhouse. So, if you’re hoping to gather materials at a greater pace, we’ll show you how to get Memory Substrates and what they’re used for in Starfield.

How to Get Memory Substrates in Starfield

To get your hands on some Memory Substrates in Starfield, you can go down one of two paths (or both): buy Memory Substrates at vendors or gather them yourself. Personally, I found farming them myself was a much easier method.

So, if you prefer farming Memory Substrates in Starfield, you can do this in the Bel system. The star system is hugging the east edge of the known Settled Systems, directly east of the Porrima system. When you arrive, pick a spot to land on Bel II; it doesn’t matter where.

Now, what you’re looking for are these critters that float in the air called Drone Filterers. When you gun them down—they aren’t hostile—the Drone Filterers drop Memory Substrates upon death. The best part is that they tend to travel in packs, too!

Alternatively, you can buy Memory Substrates from any of these vendors, under the Resources tab if you have the Credits to burn:

Shepherd’s General Store : Located in Akila City on Akila, in the Cheyenne system.

: Located in Akila City on Akila, in the Cheyenne system. Jemison Mercantile : Located in New Atlantis on Jemison, in the Alpha Centauri system.

: Located in New Atlantis on Jemison, in the Alpha Centauri system. United Colonies in Gagarin: Located in the Alpha Centauri system.

What Memory Substrates are Used for in Starfield

As you research bigger and better extractors, specifically the Industrial-level extractors, you’ll need Substrate Molecule Sieves to construct them. In order to do that, you need three Memory Substrates to craft a single Substrate Molecule Sieve.

Most industrial extractors only ever need two Substrate Molecule Sieves, which equates to six Memory Substrates per extractor. It also wouldn’t hurt to craft a couple extra for researching Domestication 2 or for building an industrial Animal Husbandry Facility.

With that said and done, that’s everything you need to know on how to get Memory Substrates in Starfield and what they’re used for. Down below you’ll find links to more of our guides; in fact, given resource extraction is the topic here, knowing the best places to build outposts is really helpful here!