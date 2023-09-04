How to Fix Talk to Sergeant Yumi Bug in Starfield

The Activities quest, Talk to Sergeant Yumi, hasn’t been functioning correctly for some players, causing the character to consistently greet them without starting the mission. Even more frustrating, those who attempt to return to the task’s location later on still can’t seem to access this objective. Luckily, there is a way to fix the Talk to Sergeant Yumi bug, and we’re here to show you how to implement it.

Starfield Talk to Sergeant Yumi Glitch Fix

Those experiencing issues with the Talk to Sergeant Yumi glitch must complete the Eyewitness quest since it seems to resolve the problem shortly after. Although the sergeant is available to talk at any time, the mission prevents users from progressing further with his storyline. Given that the Eyewitness objective involves Yumi, this could explain why the glitch occurred in the first place.

You may need to finish other United Colonies quests, specifically with the UC Vanguard, if you are still experiencing the problem. Once you’ve done enough, you can activate the mission again, and the sergeant should be able to converse with you. Players can speak with Yumi to unlock work opportunities for credits, and they can check back with him to see if there’s anything else available.

When walking around Jemison, you’ll typically trigger another ‘Talk to Sergeant Yumi’ Activities storyline, as other characters suggest you see him. Sometimes, he will tell you to return at another time so you can wait until the next soldier gives you the order.

Hopefully, this has helped you fix the Sergeant Yumi bug in Starfleid, and you can learn about more resolutions with our Audio Issues guide. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below to stay up to date on the latest Starfield content.