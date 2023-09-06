How to Fix Starfield Sound Cutting Out Issues

Starfield is full of dialogue. Dialogue that is imperative for figuring out what you’re doing and where you are going in missions. At the moment, however, sometimes players are missing out on the talkative goodness due to an audio glitch. Here are some ways to try and mitigate it.

Fixing the Sound Issues in Starfield

This is a glitch that has been noted by many players, so Bethesda are most likely already on the case preparing a patch to resolve the problem. Until then though, here are some things that you can try so that you can enjoy the music, discussion and ambience in Starfield:

If you currently have Dynamic Resolution turned on, then you may want to turn it off and turn on GSync to see if it helps matters. There have been reports of it effecting the audio, as well as frame rates. So, this would be a good place to start. It has been known to affect non-fullscreen gameplay more than fullscreen.

You can lower your graphics settings by a level or two if your rig is a more entry level one. Putting settings up too high has been found to cause such things as audio issues.

If you have VRS , Motion Blur or VSync turned on, you will want to try disabling them.

Try updating your PC's audio drivers. If you have a dedicated sound card, then make sure you grab the specific ones for it, rather than the standard Windows one.

If you bought Starfield via Steam, you can turn off Online Mode . You will then want to run Starfield as admin to allow it to work.

You an also try moving Starfield to an SSD on your computer if you have one. If the game has been installed on a traditional hard drive, then this could be causing problems due to data read speeds.

If none of the above work, you can always try uninstalling and reinstalling the game. Sometimes a piece of code goes awry during installation, and can be ironed out a second time.

One thing is for sure, there are many people who have been experiencing these audio outages. They have been happening during conversations, or when simply flying through space. So, if none of the suggested steps fix the problem, then you know it is definitely the game and not your rig.

Hopefully, Bethesda will come to the rescue soon to fix the glitches that have been baked into the game itself.