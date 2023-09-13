How to Fix ‘In Memoriam’ Quest Bug in Starfield

In an open-galaxy experience like Starfield, bugs are bound to crop up due to the sheer scope and ambition of the RPG. Some can be minor and border on amusement, while others can be more serious and threaten to break the game entirely. One that can be experienced when you try to romance one of the game’s companions, Sarah Morgan, is particularly egregious. So, if you’re looking into how to fix the In Memoriam quest bug in Starfield, here’s what you need to know.

What Is the In Memoriam Bug in Starfield

Interestingly, the bug can impact your game in a variety of different ways, though they largely have a common theme. Either you won’t be able to talk to Sona, Sarah Morgan will stop following you when you’re supposed to collect the gene tags, or she’ll just freeze somewhere randomly – which all ultimately result in you either acquiring Sarah as a permanent companion or freezing your game entirely.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Bethesda Game Studios

How to Fix Sarah Morgan’s In Memoriam Bug

The key to fixing the bug is to try a couple of possible workarounds that have solved the problem for some players. Specifically, they are as follows:

Many Reddit users are reporting that Unassigning her from your Ship or Outpost helped to fix the problem. If that alone doesn’t fix it, try fast-travelling back to The Lodge, find Sarah there and speak to her. Get her to follow you and head back to the point where you were at in the In Memoriam quest. This should resolve the issue.

During the Missed Beyond Measure quest, try talking to everyone in The Lodge, including Andreja, Barrett, Sam, Matteo, Cora etc. This can sometimes fix the problem according to some reports.

, including Andreja, Barrett, Sam, Matteo, Cora etc. This can sometimes fix the problem according to some reports. Failing that, if you can roll back to a previous save that isn’t too far away from the save you’re at, this could be another potential solution.

Sadly, there's no silver bullet fix that'll remedy the issue 100 percent of the time. That said, we hope one of the fixes above helped to solve your In Memoriam quest bug in Starfield.