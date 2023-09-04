How to Change Starfield Character Name on PC at Any Time

Although you can create and name your protagonist at the beginning of Starfield, sticking with your choices may be difficult for some players. Maybe you found a cooler name that better suits your taste, and now you want to change your character’s name. Whatever reason you have, we gladly inform you that Bethesda lets you alter your starting name anytime you want! Here’s how to do it.

Starfield Change Character Name Guide

You must visit an Enhance Genetic Salon store scattered in major cities across numerous planets in the universe. If you’re just starting a new playthrough, you can find one of these shops near the Galbank in New Atlantis’ Commercial District.

Once inside, you must speak to an employee working there. For the Enhance shop in New Atlantis, you’ll need to talk with a man named Warner Connell, who’ll walk around behind a desk. You can ask him various questions about Enhance, but you need to pick the “[Pay 500 Credits] I’d like to make use of your services” dialogue option to alter your name.

Image Credit: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

The game will open the character creation screen, where you can change your character’s appearance. If you’re not interested in altering your look, you can immediately press the X button to open the profile screen.

After you’ve changed your name, you can press the X button again to confirm your choice. Unfortunately, you cannot change your character’s trait at an Enchance shop. If you want to remove a trait in Starfield, you must visit a Doctor at a Medical Facility and pay 10,000 Credits.