How to Remove Environmental Damage in Starfield

Not only do you have to worry about getting attacked by deadly creatures and vicious space travelers, but you must also watch out for the hazardous effects of Starfield’s various planets. In many cases, you can be damaged by these harmful locations through Environmental Damage, placing an orange bar on your health meter. So, if you aren’t sure how to get rid of this detrimental condition, we’ll show you what steps you need to take to remove them.

Environmental Damage in Starfield, Explained

Players can remove Environmental Damage in Starfield by going to a ship, outpost, and other protective areas or equipping an outfit better suited for the terrain. For example, if you walk around Mars without the proper gear, you can go inside the Cydonia Central Hub to remove the orange bar. You’ll still need to heal afterward to restore the meter fully, but at least it will get rid of the Environmental Damage effect.

Those who can’t find any shelter nearby can go to their ship for a quick fix. Or, players can examine their gear to see which equipment works better for specific environments. You’ll be able to see a suit’s resistance to damage via the Inventory tab in the menu, showcasing its Corrosive, Thermal, Airborne, and Radiation levels. You’ll notice that some outfits will have better conditions by displaying red (negative) or green colored (positive) numbers when comparing it to another equipment item.

Thus, if you are taking in Environmental Damage, you may want to change your suit to withstand the harsh environment. Players can also mod their gear with the Spacesuit Workbench to improve it further. But when all else fails, there’s no harm in going wee wee wee all the way home to push through the dangerous planets.

Now that you know how to remove Environmental Damage, you can check out the relevant links below for additional content, including our picks for the best 4K Starfield wallpapers.