Afflictions are everywhere in Starfield. Fall down a cliff? Affliction. Breathe in some toxic gas? Affliction. Shot in the leg far too many times? Guess what? Affliction! Lung Damage is one example of these, and chances are you could come across it pretty early on in your adventure. If, like I was, you’re finding yourself a little perplexed at how to cure Lung Damage in Starfield, we’ve got everything you need to know below.

Treating Lung Damage Affliction with Injector or Snake Oil in Starfield

Lung Damage can be treated by using either an Injector or Snake Oil or by visiting Reliant Medical or another doctor. Injectors can be looted in the open-world from a variety of containers, or bought from a medical professional or other vendor for Credits.

Image Credit: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

Injectors can be crafted at a Pharmaceutical Lab with the following:

Metabolic Agent x1

Membrane x1

Snake Oil, on the other hand can be crafted with these ingredients:

Metabolic Agent x2

Sedative x1

Chlorine x1

With these items at the ready, go ahead and scroll down to the Injector (or Snake Oil) in your Directory. I found I could craft it with just the basic Pharmaceutical Lab, so you don’t need to worry about upgrading it first. Once it’s selected, simply press A and you’ll craft it.

It’s worth noting that the amount of each crafting ingredient you need to craft Snake Oil will decrease the more you level up your Chemistry skill.

Now go ahead, open your inventory and use it. I’d also recommend making a few spares if you’ve got the ingredients. That way if you end up inhaling some toxic fumes that lead to you getting the Lung Damage affliction when you’re far away from your ship or a medical professional that can heal you up, you can just use a Snake Oil or Injector there and then and continue on your quest.

Healing Lung Damage at a Doctor

Alternatively, if you’re in a location that has a Reliant Medical nearby, you can always visit one of these and they’ll heal any afflictions and restore your health for you. This will cost you around 750 Credits, though, so if you’re short on cash (like I seemingly always am), then you’ll probably want to go down the far cheaper, crafting options listed above instead.

Image Credit: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

That being said, I’d visit a doctor and pay the 750 Credits whenever I found that I had a bunch of afflictions and ailments that needed tending to. That way, you’re getting some good bang for your buck. If it’s just one affliction, though, there are cheaper alternatives, like just buying an Injector or Snake Oil from a doctor. The higher your Commerce skill here, the cheaper you’ll be able to buy them for, too.

That’s everything you need to known on treating Lung Damage in Starfield. For more tips and tricks on the game, be sure to check out the links below.