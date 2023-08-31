Can You Fly to Planets in Starfield? Explained

Integral to most players’ Starfield journeys will be exploration of the galaxy, with countless planets, systems and POIs to explore. So can you fly to planets directly in Starfield? Here’s that, and more, explained.

How To Get To Different Planets in Starfield

Because planet exploration – with planets literally generating depending on a specific player’s inventory, tasks and resources – is so integral in Starfield, you might be forgiven for thinking it’s a simple matter of clicking and flying. It isn’t.

Thankfully, it’s still not overly complex to reach a planet, but you can’t fly there directly in Starfield. You can fly around a planet, exploring the space and its orbit, as well as any moons or other celestial bodies it may have.

In order to actually reach a destination, you’ll need to jump to the planet, moon or celestial body from your Starmap. To do this, follow the instructions below:

Open your Menu

Navigate to and select Starmap

Choose the planet/moon within the system you want to go to

Hold the travel button/key to get there

Image Credit: Bethesda via Twinfinite

There is no way to directly fly onto a planet, or from one planet to the next. Flying head first into a planet to reach it also isn’t recommended – for obvious reasons.

In short, if you need to reach a planet or moon, follow the above instructions or it could be an untimely and frustrating death for your Spacefarer.

That’s all there is to know about reaching and flying to planets in Starfield. For everything else, including how long we expect Starfield’s narrative to be, stay with us right here at Twinfinite – or check out the related content below!