Type Soul Battlegrounds Codes (August 2024)

Need some Type Soul Battlegrounds codes? This new Roblox experience combines the anime action of Type Soul with classic TDS gameplay, making for a game that’s bound to blow up in no time. If you want to get in early and redeem all the latest codes, we’ve got you covered.

All Type Soul Battlegrounds Codes

Type Soul Battlegrounds Codes (Working)

letsmakeiteasy : Infinite rerolls

: Infinite rerolls updateyay : XP boost

: XP boost sorryforitems : XP boost

: XP boost essencefixes: XP boost

Type Soul Battlegrounds Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How to Redeem Codes in Type Soul Battlegrounds

Making use of coupons in Type Soul Battlegrounds is a very easy process. It works the same on console, PC, and mobile versions of Roblox. Here’s what to do:

Load into Type Soul Battlegrounds via the Roblox game page.

Once you’re in a lobby, press the gift box icon in the top left of the screen to bring up the ‘Redeem Codes Here!’ box.

Paste in a code from our list and hit Return.

Check the XP bar at the bottom of the screen to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More Type Soul Battlegrounds Codes?

The best place to find more codes is the Type Soul Battlegrounds Discord server. There’s a dedicated codes channel, though you need to find it from the channels directory before it appears. It lists all the working codes, and removes them as they expire. As such, it’s very handy if you’re a Discord user.

Of course, we’d also recommend bookmarking this page and checking back each time you play Type Soul Battlegrounds. We’ll keep on top of the game, adding new codes and removing expired ones. That way, you don’t need to fiddle around finding codes yourself.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

The most likely scenario here is that the code you’re trying to use has expired. This is quite common for Roblox games, where codes have a short shelf-life and tend to expire fairly soon after they arrive. To avoid this, be sure to redeem each code the instant you spot it on our list.

Alongside that, you should paste the codes in from our list above, rather than typing them. This is because most Roblox codes are case-sensitive, so any minor formatting error will lead to it not working.

