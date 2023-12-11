Roblox Toilets World War Codes (December 2023)

It’s time to get flushing with some Roblox Toilets World War codes! This wacky game from Chengdu Clover Studio is still fairly new, with plenty of freebies on the horizon.

You can use these codes to grab plenty of free diamonds. This is the base currency in the game, used for upgrades and purchasing new abilities. Strap in for all the free coupons you’ll ever need!

All Roblox Toilets World War Codes

Toilets World War Codes (Working)

zznpjhvh : 50 diamonds (NEW)

: 50 diamonds hpknswga : 50 diamonds

: 50 diamonds izcztzxe : 200 diamonds

: 200 diamonds clover : 100 diamonds

: 100 diamonds welcomeclover : 3 Cameramen

: 3 Cameramen toilet: 100 diamonds

Toilets World War Codes (Expired)

There aren’t any expired codes just yet. As soon as any of the above coupons expire, we’ll add them to this section.

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Toilets World War

Follow the instructions below to redeem codes in Roblox Toilets World War.

Load up Toilets World War from its Roblox game page. Once you’re in the lobby, tap the Settings cog. Paste in a code from our list into the text box and confirm it. You’ll get a message pop up saying what you’ve just redeemed!

How Can You Get More Roblox Toilets World War Codes?

Fortunately, there are several other ways to get codes in Roblox. Its official game page is a handy resource, usually listing the most recently added code. On top of that, it’s worth joining the Chengdu Clover Studio Discord server, which will no doubt share codes, too.

Why Are My Roblox Toilets World War Codes Not Working?

If you’re getting an error when using these codes, there are a few potential solutions. Firstly, make sure you’re typing them in exactly as seen in our list above, or just pasting them in directly. Errors can arise if you don’t follow the capitalization and formatting of a code.

Otherwise, the code you’re trying to use may have expired. Double-check by adding the code in again, and if it still doesn’t work the code has likely stopped working. These coupons don’t last forever, so they’re bound to expire eventually.

Other Ways To Get Free Rewards in Roblox Toilets World War Codes

If you’ve already redeemed all the game’s codes so far, there’s fortunately a few other ways to get more freebies. Chief of all, there’s a free spin wheel you can use once a day, to get anything from XP boosts to AI companions to follow you around.

New codes are also promised once the game hits like goals, so make sure to rally your friends to all like the game on its page. The next code will land at 7.5k likes, so if you’re after more free rewards, be sure to share the game around so it hits that goal.

What is Roblox Toilets World War?

Toilets World War is a Roblox game where you fight against wave after wave of evil toilets. Rather than fighting yourself, you instead command an army of cameramen and other units to do most of the dirty work. While grinding through battles, you can earn cards of differing rarities to level up yourself, or the forces you command. You can even play with friends, laying waste to evil toilets everywhere!

Those are all the codes we have right now. For more, be sure to redeem Pet Simulator 99 codes, Zone Rush codes, and Bitcoin Miner codes.