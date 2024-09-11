Tix Factory Tycoon Codes (September 2024)

Looking for Tix Factory Tycoon codes? This long-running Roblox game has long been a premium experience, but there’s now a free version for everyone to play. If you’re dying to make up for lost time, redeeming these codes is a great way of getting plenty of freebies.

All Tix Factory Tycoon Codes

Tix Factory Tycoon Codes (Working)

JumpStart : 1k Packet Tix (Rebirth 6 or higher)

: 1k Packet Tix (Rebirth 6 or higher) FreeIronPack : Iron Package Backpack and two Meteor Tix

: Iron Package Backpack and two Meteor Tix GOODBYE: Forgotten Tix trophy and 100 Packet Tix

Tix Factory Tycoon Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Tix Factory Tycoon

Fortunately, free players will find it very easy to redeem coupons in Tix Factory Tycoon. Here’s what you need to do:

Load into Tix Factory Tycoon.

Select your save file and boot into it.

From the top of the UI, press the Twitter bird.

Enter a code into the corresponding text box, depending on whether you found it on X or YouTube.

Hit the arrow to confirm it, and check your inventory to see what you’ve unlocked.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How Do You Get More Tix Factory Tycoon Codes?

The best place to find additional coupons is by joining the Tix Factory Tycoon Discord server. Once you’re in there, keep a close eye on the ‘game-patch-notes’ channel. Sometimes, when a new patch lands with various fixes to the game, the devs will add a code in the ‘Additions’ section. There’s also an X page worth following, but no codes to speak of there just yet.

Of course, we’d also recommend that you bookmark this page and check back with Twinfinite each time you play Tix Factory Tycoon. We’ll keep tabs on the sources above and add any additional codes to our list, ensuring you never miss out.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

There are two likely scenarios if you’re getting an error message when attempting to redeem a code. The first is that the code in question has expired. This is very common with Roblox games, where codes have short shelf lives and disappear from rotation without much prior warning. Therefore, you’ll want to redeem each code the instant you spot it on our list.

Other than that, ensure that you’re inputting the code exactly as you see it on our list. This is because Roblox codes are almost always case-sensitive and adhere to specific formatting with special characters and numbers. Even the slightest typo will result in the code not working, so it might be easier to copy-paste codes directly.

