Sword Slayer Codes [BETA] (September 2024)

Sword Slayer is one of the most engaging RPG experiences you’ll get to play on Roblox. However, the progress can become quite slow at times. To help you speed it up we gathered all Sword Slayer codes in one place. Check them out in the list below.

All Active Sword Slayer Codes

updateone : 1,000 Gems (New)

: 1,000 Gems freestuff : 1,000 Gems (New)

: 1,000 Gems swordslayer : 10-Minute Cash Boost (New)

: 10-Minute Cash Boost release: 7-Minute EXP Boost (New)

Expired Sword Slayer Codes

There are no expired codes at the moment.

How to Redeem Codes in Sword Slayer

Open Sword Slayer on Roblox. Click on Codes on the right right. Type or paste your code into the input field. Press the Submit button on the right to claim the code.

Why Is My Code Not Working?

Codes for Sword Slayer are case-sensitive and often long, mixing letters and numbers, which makes spelling mistakes common. Therefore, it’s best you double-check your spelling before trying to redeem a code or simply copy-paste it, and you won’t even have to worry about that.

Now, there is also a chance that the code you tried was spelled correctly but that it has already been claimed on your account or expired. If either of those two things apply, you’ll get an appropriate in-game notification.

How to Get More Sword Slayer Codes

There are a few places you can check for more codes, most notably the Sora Games Discord server, the Sora Games X profile, and the RUNDEV Roblox group. Each contains a slightly different list, though the one on X seems to be the most accurate.

Anyway, that is about all we have on Sword Slayer codes for now. We will keep this list updated, so be sure to bookmark it and revisit it in the future. Also, if you need codes for other experiences, such as Devas of Creation, Anime Vanguards, or Wing RNG, check out the Roblox category on Twinfinite to find them.

