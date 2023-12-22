Sword Fighters 2 Simulator Codes (December 2023)

Sword Fighters 2 Simulator is something of a sequel to Sword Fighters Simulator, where your main goal is to become a better swordsman. However, with a few Sword Fighters 2 Simulator codes, you don’t have to start off as an amateur!

All Sword Fighters 2 Simulator Codes List

What you’ll find are several codes for Sword Fighters 2 Simulator that reward boosts, which you can use whenever you choose.

Sword Fighters 2 Simulator Codes (Working)

UPDATE1 : 5-minute 2x Coins Boost

: 5-minute 2x Coins Boost CLIMB : 10-minute 2x Power Boost

: 10-minute 2x Power Boost LEVELUP : 20-minute Super Luck Boost

: 20-minute Super Luck Boost CHRISTMAS : 20-minute Super Luck Boost

: 20-minute Super Luck Boost FEELINGLUCKY : 5-minute Super Luck Boost

: 5-minute Super Luck Boost SORRYAGAIN: 10-minute 2x Power Boost

Sword Fighters 2 Simulator Codes (Expired)

No expired codes yet.

How To Redeem Codes in Sword Fighters 2 Simulator

Image Source: Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

On the left-hand side, open the Shop (the red basket icon). Select Codes, located along the right side of the shop page. Select Redeem, type in a working code, then select Enter.

How Can You Get More Sword Fighters 2 Simulator Codes?

The best way to get more SF2S codes is by joining their official Discord server. You can also follow the developer’s Twitter page, @SFSrbx, but it isn’t very active. The Discord server is the better option.

Why Are My Sword Fighters 2 Simulator Codes Not Working?

In the event your codes aren’t working, even if you copied them from our list, they’ve either expired or you made a typo. Codes in Sword Fighters Simulator 2 aren’t case-sensitive, so it’s just a matter of getting the spelling right. If you can, copy and paste directly from our list.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Sword Fighters 2 Simulator

There are a surprising number of ways to get free rewards in Sword Fighters 2 Simulator, other than from redeeming codes. You can collect rewards from a daily chest, a group chest (after joining the Sabatons and Steel Roblox group) and a free spin every 12 hours. Rewards include in-game currency, exclusive items, and boosts.

What is Sword Fighters 2 Simulator?

Sword Fighters 2 Simulator is a clicking game, collector, and action game all wrapped in one. You’ll be fighting various enemies (with a sword) to improve your strength, while also collecting heroes along the way for extra power.

With that said and done, you’ve got all the Sword Fighters 2 Simulator codes you need. Be sure to check out our other Roblox content, like codes for Fruit Tower Defense and Circus Tower Defense!