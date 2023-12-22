Codes

Sword Fighters 2 Simulator Codes (December 2023)

Oh, a shiny new code!

all-sword-fighters-2-simulator-codes
Image Source: Roblox Corporation

Sword Fighters 2 Simulator is something of a sequel to Sword Fighters Simulator, where your main goal is to become a better swordsman. However, with a few Sword Fighters 2 Simulator codes, you don’t have to start off as an amateur!

All Sword Fighters 2 Simulator Codes List

What you’ll find are several codes for Sword Fighters 2 Simulator that reward boosts, which you can use whenever you choose.

Sword Fighters 2 Simulator Codes (Working)

  • UPDATE1: 5-minute 2x Coins Boost
  • CLIMB: 10-minute 2x Power Boost
  • LEVELUP: 20-minute Super Luck Boost
  • CHRISTMAS: 20-minute Super Luck Boost
  • FEELINGLUCKY: 5-minute Super Luck Boost
  • SORRYAGAIN: 10-minute 2x Power Boost

Sword Fighters 2 Simulator Codes (Expired)

  • No expired codes yet.

How To Redeem Codes in Sword Fighters 2 Simulator

how-to-redeem-roblox-codes-in-sword-fighters-2-simulator
Image Source: Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite
  1. On the left-hand side, open the Shop (the red basket icon).
  2. Select Codes, located along the right side of the shop page.
  3. Select Redeem, type in a working code, then select Enter.

How Can You Get More Sword Fighters 2 Simulator Codes?

The best way to get more SF2S codes is by joining their official Discord server. You can also follow the developer’s Twitter page, @SFSrbx, but it isn’t very active. The Discord server is the better option.

Why Are My Sword Fighters 2 Simulator Codes Not Working?

In the event your codes aren’t working, even if you copied them from our list, they’ve either expired or you made a typo. Codes in Sword Fighters Simulator 2 aren’t case-sensitive, so it’s just a matter of getting the spelling right. If you can, copy and paste directly from our list.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Sword Fighters 2 Simulator

There are a surprising number of ways to get free rewards in Sword Fighters 2 Simulator, other than from redeeming codes. You can collect rewards from a daily chest, a group chest (after joining the Sabatons and Steel Roblox group) and a free spin every 12 hours. Rewards include in-game currency, exclusive items, and boosts.

What is Sword Fighters 2 Simulator?

Sword Fighters 2 Simulator is a clicking game, collector, and action game all wrapped in one. You’ll be fighting various enemies (with a sword) to improve your strength, while also collecting heroes along the way for extra power.

With that said and done, you’ve got all the Sword Fighters 2 Simulator codes you need. Be sure to check out our other Roblox content, like codes for Fruit Tower Defense and Circus Tower Defense!

Related Posts

About the author

Brady Klinger-Meyers

Brady is a Freelance Writer at Twinfinite. Though he's been at the site for only a year, Brady has been covering video games, and the industry itself, for the past three years. He focuses on new releases, Diablo 4, Roblox, and every RPG he can get his hands on. When Brady isn't focused on gaming, he's toiling away on another short story.

More Stories by Brady Klinger-Meyers

Comments