Sword Fighters 2 Simulator Codes (December 2023)

Sword Fighters 2 Simulator is something of a sequel to Sword Fighters Simulator, where your main goal is to become a better swordsman. However, with a few Sword Fighters 2 Simulator codes, you don’t have to start off as an amateur!
All Sword Fighters 2 Simulator Codes List
What you’ll find are several codes for Sword Fighters 2 Simulator that reward boosts, which you can use whenever you choose.
Sword Fighters 2 Simulator Codes (Working)
- UPDATE1: 5-minute 2x Coins Boost
- CLIMB: 10-minute 2x Power Boost
- LEVELUP: 20-minute Super Luck Boost
- CHRISTMAS: 20-minute Super Luck Boost
- FEELINGLUCKY: 5-minute Super Luck Boost
- SORRYAGAIN: 10-minute 2x Power Boost
Sword Fighters 2 Simulator Codes (Expired)
- No expired codes yet.
How To Redeem Codes in Sword Fighters 2 Simulator
- On the left-hand side, open the Shop (the red basket icon).
- Select Codes, located along the right side of the shop page.
- Select Redeem, type in a working code, then select Enter.
How Can You Get More Sword Fighters 2 Simulator Codes?
The best way to get more SF2S codes is by joining their official Discord server. You can also follow the developer’s Twitter page, @SFSrbx, but it isn’t very active. The Discord server is the better option.
Why Are My Sword Fighters 2 Simulator Codes Not Working?
In the event your codes aren’t working, even if you copied them from our list, they’ve either expired or you made a typo. Codes in Sword Fighters Simulator 2 aren’t case-sensitive, so it’s just a matter of getting the spelling right. If you can, copy and paste directly from our list.
Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Sword Fighters 2 Simulator
There are a surprising number of ways to get free rewards in Sword Fighters 2 Simulator, other than from redeeming codes. You can collect rewards from a daily chest, a group chest (after joining the Sabatons and Steel Roblox group) and a free spin every 12 hours. Rewards include in-game currency, exclusive items, and boosts.
What is Sword Fighters 2 Simulator?
Sword Fighters 2 Simulator is a clicking game, collector, and action game all wrapped in one. You’ll be fighting various enemies (with a sword) to improve your strength, while also collecting heroes along the way for extra power.
With that said and done, you've got all the Sword Fighters 2 Simulator codes you need.