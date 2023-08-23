Swap Riders Speed Simulator Codes (August 2023)

As if Swap Riders Speed Simulator wasn't already awesome, you get free codes, too!

Swap Riders Speed Simulator is one of the few Roblox games that let me reach ludicrous speeds, and then surpass them. It also helps that the rides are pretty sweet, too. If you’ve been spending as much time with the game as I have, then you’ll want some Swap Riders Speed Simulator codes to sweeten the experience.

All Working Swap Riders Speed Simulator Codes

We went ahead and tested all the available codes in Swap Riders Speed Simulator for you. As of Aug 23, 2023, you can still use these codes to net yourself some nice in-game rewards:

SWAP: Use this code for x20 Golden Skulls

The Golden Skulls come in handy for buying cosmetic trails. Otherwise, they’re earned from playing the game. It isn’t much, but it does make your car look cool as you leave someone in the dirt!

All Expired Swap Riders Speed Simulator Codes

The following codes are no longer available and won’t reward anything:

No codes have expired as of Aug 23, 2023

How to Redeem Codes In-Game

Image Source: Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

To collect your free rewards in Swap Riders Speed Simulator, start by launching Roblox and joining the game. While in-game, you’ll see the codes button on the right-hand side.

In the code redemption window, codes are automatically capitalized, so all that really matters is that you spell them right. The easiest method is to copy and paste our list of working codes. Select ‘Redeem Codes’ and you’re good to go!

