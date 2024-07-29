Super Power Fighting Simulator Codes (July 2024)

Want to live out your superhero fantasies? If so, be sure to redeem all of the latest Super Power Fighting Simulator codes. This Roblox experience from GamesReborn has been going strong for years now, meaning there’s a huge backlog of coupons you can redeem. Let’s get into it!

Recommended Videos

All Super Power Fighting Simulator Codes

Super Power Fighting Simulator Codes (Active)

TY200M : 200k Tokens (New)

: 200k Tokens UGCHUNT: 1 million Gems

Super Power Fighting Simulator Codes (Expired)

150KLIKES

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How to Redeem Codes in Super Power Fighting Simulator

Making use of coupons in Super Power Fighting Simulator is an incredibly straightforward process. It works the same on mobile, console, and PC versions of Roblox. Here’s what to do:

Boot into Super Power Fighting Simulator from the Roblox game page.

Once you’re in a lobby, press the three lines icon and then the Twitter bird icon to bring up the Codes menu.

Paste in a code from our list and hit the Enter button.

Check the pop-up message to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More Super Power Fighting Simulator Codes?

There are several places to find more codes in this game, but few are as simple as checking the game page linked above. The most recently added code actually appears in the game’s title shortly after release, meaning you simply can’t miss it. Alongside that, there’s a Discord server, plus two X accounts to follow: GamesReborn_ and xbutterfliess.

Of course, we’d also suggest bookmarking this page and checking back each time you play Super Power Fighting Simulator. We’ll keep tabs on the game, updating our list as and when new codes drop.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

There are two likely causes behind a code not working. Either it has expired, or there’s been a mistake in the code redemption process.

The former is quite common, as Roblox codes don’t tend to stick around for long. To make matters worse, devs rarely provide a warning before removing a code, so some players may miss one entirely. To avoid this, be sure to redeem each code the second you see it on our list.

Alongside that, double-check that the code you’re typing in looks exactly like the code on our list. Any slight discrepancy, such as a missed capital or number, will cause the code to not work. Therefore, copying and pasting codes straight from our guide is probably easier.

That’s your lot for Super Power Fighting Simulator codes! For more like this, redeem some Onikami Legacy codes, Weak Legacy 2 codes, and Gym League codes. We’ve also got the Type Soul Trello link, Clover Retribution Trello link, and the Onikami Legacy Trello link.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy