I love it when a game comes along and it sounds utterly bonkers. Case in point: Snail Race over on Roblox is about as weird and wacky as you can get. The elevator pitch? Well, in a race against the clock, players will need to quickly click to make their cute, wee snail go faster. Not only will winning net you more speed, but there’s even leaderboards to aim for, too. So, if you’re chomping at the bit for the latest Snail Race codes, here’s everything you need to know.

All Working Snail Race Codes

These are all the active, valid codes you can redeem right now for in-game goodies:

NEWSKIN4 – Mango Snail

– Mango Snail bluetubealien – BlueTube Alien Pet

– BlueTube Alien Pet Y125911 – uTube Dragons Pet

– uTube Dragons Pet NEWCODE456 – uTube Aliens Pet

– uTube Aliens Pet YT1234 – uTube Alien Pet

– uTube Alien Pet YTCA1234 – uTube Drake Pet

– uTube Drake Pet RELEASE – Happy Red Dragon Pet

All Expired Codes

So far, there are no inactive, invalid codes!

How to Redeem Codes

Fortunately, much like many games on Roblox, redeeming codes is a cakewalk. That said, if you’re still a little confused, simply follow the steps down below:

First, launch Snail Race on Roblox.

Then, tap on the white and red ‘Codes’ button on the left-hand side of the screen (highlighted in the image below).

In the text box provided, type in a code from the list above.

Hit the green ‘Verify’ button and the new items will be deposited into your account. You’re welcome!

Image Source: Twinfinite via Roblox

And with that, we conclude our guide on the latest Snail Race codes. For more, here’s how to escape all the Rainbow Friends and all the codes for Fly Race. Otherwise, why not take a peek at our related coverage down below.