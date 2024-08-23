Roblox Better Anime? Codes (August 2024)

Updated: August 23, 2024 We added some codes!

Unlocking all the rarest weapons in Better Anime will take you dozens of hours; that’s unless you use codes, of course! The best part is that you won’t even have to look for them as we did that for you. Scroll down to check them out.

All Active Better Anime? Codes

DISCORD: 1,250 Gold, 1 Premium Ticket (New)

Expired Better Anime? Codes

There are no expired codes at the moment.

How to Redeem Codes in Better Anime?

Open Better Anime? on Roblox. Open the Shop on the left. Click on Codes on the left side menu. Type your code into the input field. Press Submit to redeem the code and get the freebies.

Why Is My Code Not Working?

Misspelled codes : Avoid spelling errors by copy-pasting codes instead of typing them out.

: Avoid spelling errors by copy-pasting codes instead of typing them out. Expired codes : Codes can be deactivated by the Better Anime devs at any time. So, redeem them as soon as you find them.

: Codes can be deactivated by the Better Anime devs at any time. So, redeem them as soon as you find them. Already redeemed codes: Each code can be claimed only once per account.

How to Get More Better Anime? Codes

The best place to look for more codes is the Yippy Games Discord server. There, the developers post the newest codes in the designated channel. However, there is a chance they might remove some even though they are still working. So, if you want to have the most complete and up-to-date list at your disposal, bookmark this post instead.

Other Ways to Get Freebies in Better Anime?

Permanent Luck Boost : Follow @AfraiEda and @Axios_03 on Roblox and interact with the special object in the spawn to claim a permanent luck boost.

: Follow and on Roblox and interact with the special object in the spawn to claim a permanent luck boost. Purple Legendary Katana : Stay in-game for 30 minutes straight and claim a unique sword in spawn.

: Stay in-game for and claim a unique sword in spawn. Golden Legendary Katana : Join the Yippy Games Roblox group , and like the game for a unique sword you can claim in the spawn .

: Join the , and for a unique sword you can claim in the . AFK World: Enter AFK World to earn gold passively while you are away. Join the above-mentioned Roblox group for an x2 boost.

Now that you’ve redeemed the codes and received boosts to your strength, fighting against fellow anime fans in Better Anime should be that much easier. If you need codes for other experiences, including Sushi Clicker X and Pet ATK Simulator, check out the Roblox section on our website to find them.

