Prove Dad Wrong By Making Phones Codes (July 2024)

Updated: July 31, 2024 We added more codes!

Finally, a worthy iPhone challenger has appeared! Lead a secret operation in mom’s basement and build a fortune by selling cheap tech. With enough patience and some Prove Dad Wrong By Making Phones codes, you may even get Elon Musk on board. He made weirder decisions, after all.

All Prove Dad Wrong By Making Phones Codes List

Working Prove Dad Wrong By Making Phones Codes

JOINED : 150 Cash

: 150 Cash OPTIMIZATION : 50 Phones Sold

: 50 Phones Sold thirdfloor : 200 Cash

: 200 Cash Basement: 75 Phones Sold and 1,004 Cash

Expired Prove Dad Wrong By Making Phones Codes

Boba

RELEASE

How to Redeem Codes in Prove Dad Wrong By Making Phones

To redeem Prove Dad Wrong By Making Phones codes easily, follow the steps below:

Open Prove Dad Wrong By Making Phones on Roblox. Click the Codes button on the left side of the screen. Enter a code into the text box that pops up. Press Redeem to get your rewards.

