Prove Dad Wrong By Making Phones Codes (July 2024)

Updated: July 31, 2024
We added more codes!
Recommended Videos
Finally, a worthy iPhone challenger has appeared! Lead a secret operation in mom’s basement and build a fortune by selling cheap tech. With enough patience and some Prove Dad Wrong By Making Phones codes, you may even get Elon Musk on board. He made weirder decisions, after all.
All Prove Dad Wrong By Making Phones Codes List
Working Prove Dad Wrong By Making Phones Codes
- JOINED: 150 Cash
- OPTIMIZATION: 50 Phones Sold
- thirdfloor: 200 Cash
- Basement: 75 Phones Sold and 1,004 Cash
Expired Prove Dad Wrong By Making Phones Codes
- Boba
- RELEASE
Related: Sneaker Resell Simulator Codes
How to Redeem Codes in Prove Dad Wrong By Making Phones
To redeem Prove Dad Wrong By Making Phones codes easily, follow the steps below:
- Open Prove Dad Wrong By Making Phones on Roblox.
- Click the Codes button on the left side of the screen.
- Enter a code into the text box that pops up.
- Press Redeem to get your rewards.
To create more startups with the help of free rewards, check out our Custom PC Tycoon Codes and Game Store Tycoon Codes articles, too.
Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Published: Jul 31, 2024 05:29 am